by Karishma Abhishek on  March 20, 2021 at 11:57 PM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Medical Cannabis May Reduce Tremors
Medical cannabis may help reduce nerve activity and thereby the involuntary shaking that results in tremors, as discovered by the researchers from the Department of Neuroscience at the Faculty of Health and Medical Sciences.

Cannabinoids are psychoactive compounds found in cannabis and the central nervous system. They are medically used for the treatment of nausea due to chemotherapy, spasticity, and possibly neuropathic pain.

The present study utilized a mouse model to demonstrate the action of a specific synthetic cannabinoid (cannabinoid WIN55,212-2) in reducing essential tremor by activating the support cells of the spinal cord and brain, known as astrocytes.


'We have focussed on the disease essential tremor. It causes involuntary shaking, which can be extremely inhibitory and seriously reduce the patient's quality of life. However, the cannabinoid might also have a beneficial effect on sclerosis and spinal cord injuries, for example, which also cause involuntary shaking. We discovered that an injection with the cannabinoid WIN55,212-2 into the spinal cord turns on the astrocytes in the spinal cord and prompts them to release the substance adenosine, which subsequently reduces nerve activity and thus the undesired shaking', says Associate Professor Jean-François Perrier from the Department of Neuroscience, who has headed the research project.

Targeted Treatment with Cannabinoids

Most of our movements like voluntary and spontaneous movements are controlled and triggered when the spinal cord's motor neurons (that sends impulses to the muscles) are activated. Involuntary shaking in tremors occurs when the motor neurons send out conflicting signals at the same time.

'One might imagine a new approach to medical cannabis for shaking, where you - during the development of cannabis-based medicinal products - target the treatment either at the spinal cord or the astrocytes - or, at best, the astrocytes of the spinal cord. Using this approach will avoid affecting the neurons in the brain responsible for our memory and cognitive abilities, and we would be able to offer patients suffering from involuntary shaking effective treatment without exposing them to any of the most problematic side effects of medical cannabis', says Postdoc Eva Carlsen, who did most of the tests during her PhD and postdoc projects.

The team further plans to perform clinical tests on patients suffering from essential tremor to determine the efficacy of this new approach on humans.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Cannabis
Cannabis has a long history of medicinal, recreational, and industrial use and comes from a bushy plant with thick sticky flowers called Cannabis Sativa
READ MORE
Marijuana
Marijuana (cannabis) is a drug obtained from the hemp plant and often abused for its psychoactive effects, though it has medicinal uses as well.
READ MORE
Medical Cannabis For Pain Shows Multiple Withdrawal Symptoms
Medical cannabis use in patients shows multiple withdrawal symptoms like changes in their sleep, mood, mental state, energy and appetite.
READ MORE
Drug Abuse
The use of Drugs for reasons other than its prescribed recommendation, is known as Drug abuse or substance abuse. Drug abuse or substance abuse is initiated by various biological and social factors.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

More News on:

CannabisDrug Abuse Screening TestDrug AbuseMarijuana