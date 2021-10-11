About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Mechanism Of Social Memory In The Brain – Explored!

by Karishma Abhishek on November 10, 2021 at 11:56 PM
Font : A-A+

Mechanism Of Social Memory In The Brain – Explored!

Have you ever seen someone you recognized, but couldn't recall their name or how you knew them?

As you strain to recollect the details, a pea-sized clump of neurons nestled in your hippocampus is working hard to connect the dots. This brain region, coined CA2, uniquely encodes social memories in mammals. Without it, mice can remember familiar inanimate objects - but not friends or foes they'd met before.

Advertisement


Differences in mitochondria (power house of cell) of memory cells in the brain has been explored by a new study at the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC with new NIH funding.

Now, with a five-year, $2-million National Institutes of Health grant, Shannon Farris, assistant professor at the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC, is mapping out the diverse bioenergetic and molecular characteristics of CA2 neuronal circuits to learn more about how social memories are formed, stored, and forgotten.
Advertisement

"Impaired social memory is a phenotype of numerous neurological disorders, ranging from autism spectrum disorder to schizophrenia and Alzheimer's disease," Farris said. "By unraveling the molecular nuances underlying healthy memory storage, we aim to pinpoint a host of potential interventional targets for neurodevelopmental, neurocognitive and neurodegenerative disease."

The neurons in this brain region are energetically demanding - even more so than neighboring cells within the hippocampus. As a result, their mitochondria are bigger and more abundant, Farris explained.

But when her lab took a closer look at the bioenergetics of individual neurons in CA2 in mice, they made an unexpected discovery.

"I'd never seen anything like it before - and I've spent years examining this specific brain region," Farris said.

Within a single CA2 neuron, there were different types of mitochondria based on the organelle's location, with distal dendrites harboring molecularly and structurally distinct mitochondria compared with more proximal dendrites or neighboring neurons.

"We know that different organs, tissues, and brain regions have unique mitochondria. But here we uncovered mitochondrial heterogeneity within a single brain cell," said Farris, who also has an appointment in the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine.

She hypothesizes that these unusual mitochondrial characteristics may be influencing this brain region's plasticity - or ability to rapidly modify synapses, neurochemical portals that mediate communication between neurons.

Katy Pannoni, a postdoctoral associate in Farris's lab, presented the findings today at the Society for Neuroscience 50th annual meeting.

Over the next five years, Farris and her team will combine a variety of new techniques and technologies - including expansion and scanning block face electron microscopy to develop 3D neuronal reconstructions, and real-time metabolic analysis - to describe the bioenergetic and molecular properties of CA2 neurons.

The researchers will also genetically knock out specific mitochondrial genes to better define how certain mitochondrial properties uniquely impact social memory and behavior in mice.

Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< New, Non-invasive Method to Detect Kidney Cancer Developed
Implications of Experimental Cancer Drug For Neuroblastoma >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Women's Menstrual Cycles Disrupted by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Women's Menstrual Cycles Disrupted by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Ideal Sleep Timing to Curtail the Risk of Heart Diseases
Ideal Sleep Timing to Curtail the Risk of Heart Diseases
Surprising Health Benefits of Post-meal Walking
Surprising Health Benefits of Post-meal Walking
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Parkinsons Disease Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Brain Brain Facts Ataxia Brain Exercises to Improve Memory Foods to Improve Memory Power Language Areas in The Brain Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ) Quick and Easy Ways to Memorize Things 

Recommended Reading
Brain Exercises to Improve Memory
Brain Exercises to Improve Memory
An active brain can certainly help in improving memory by strengthening the connections between ......
Brain Activation in Sleeping Toddlers Shows Memory for Words: Study
Brain Activation in Sleeping Toddlers Shows Memory for Words: Study
Young children are rapidly forming memories of new words, they are also losing a lot of memories. .....
Brain Region for Word Memory Uncovered for the First Time
Brain Region for Word Memory Uncovered for the First Time
Activation of specific brain regions as a two-year kid recollects newly learned words while asleep ....
Foods to Improve Memory Power
Foods to Improve Memory Power
Eating healthy nutritious foods can help improve memory power and prevent brain-related illness. ......
Ataxia
Ataxia
Ataxia affects coordination. Gait becomes unstable and the patient loses balance. The cerebellum or ...
Language Areas in The Brain
Language Areas in The Brain
The mechanism of how human brain processes the language to express and comprehend the verbal, writte...
Parkinsons Disease
Parkinsons Disease
Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. ...
Quick and Easy Ways to Memorize Things
Quick and Easy Ways to Memorize Things
You can train your brain to memorize things faster. If you’re thinking about how to train the brain,...
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and me...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close