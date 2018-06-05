medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Child Health News

Meat Based Diet can Improve Infant Growth

by Anjali Aryamvally on  May 6, 2018 at 11:14 AM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Giving a higher protein diet such as pureed meat to formula-fed infants can improve their early length growth, according to a new study published in American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.
Meat Based Diet can Improve Infant Growth
Meat Based Diet can Improve Infant Growth

The study suggests that meat, such as pork, can be an important source of much-needed protein in an infant's diet during the transition to solid foods.

"Meat, such as pork, provides important micronutrients, is an excellent source of protein and can be an important complementary food for infants who are ready for solid foods," said lead study author Minghua Tang, Assistant Professor of Pediatrics at University of Colorado Denver-Anschutz, in the US.

"Our research suggests introducing higher amounts of protein and introducing meat, such as pork, into the diet at five months could be potentially beneficial for linear growth (length gain)," Tang said.

In the study, a small group of healthy, formula-fed infants ate meat-based complementary foods, such as pureed ham and beef, or dairy-based complementary foods from ages five to 12 months old, increasing their protein intake from two grams of protein per kg each day before the study up to three grams per kg each day during the study period.

While the protein increased, both calories and fat intakes stayed the same between the meat and dairy groups, regardless of protein source.

The researchers found the pureed meats promoted a greater rate of growth -- with length of nearly one inch greater compared to the dairy-fed group at 12 months of age, with no increase in risk of being overweight at the completion of the seven-month study.



Source: IANS
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Related Links

Prepregnancy Obesity Linked to Infant Growth

Prepregnancy Obesity Linked to Infant Growth

Both maternal prepregnancy obesity and gestational weight gain were associated with infant weight trajectories in the first 24 months of life.

Composition Of Gut Microbiota Influences Early Infant Growth Rate

Composition Of Gut Microbiota Influences Early Infant Growth Rate

The composition of gut microbiota in a new-born baby's gut has been linked to the rate of early infant growth, reports research published this week in PLOS Computational Biology .

Antidepressants During Pregnancy Don't Affect Infants' Growth: Study

Antidepressants During Pregnancy Don't Affect Infants' Growth: Study

Intake of selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI) antidepressants during pregnancy do not affect the growth of the infant over the first year, shows study.

New Protein Mimic Developed to Help Injured Lungs Breathe

New Protein Mimic Developed to Help Injured Lungs Breathe

A new protein mimic that could help injured lungs breathe was proved successful in mice study. This synthetic product could pave the way for better, cheaper treatments for acute lung injury in humans.

Atkins Diet

Atkins Diet

Atkins diet is a low carbohydrate diet and aids in weight loss. It was developed by Robert Atkins.

Bulimia Nervosa

Bulimia Nervosa

The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followed by self-induced vomiting or purgation.

Diet Pills

Diet Pills

Diet pills are flooding the market by millions. The positive side of diet pills to most people is that they achieve their objective of losing weight. Medical reviews are against the use of diet pills.

Low Carbohydrate Diet

Low Carbohydrate Diet

A low carbohydrate diet helps achieve weight loss. It is a diet plan that restricts the carbohydrate intake.

Negative Calorie Diet

Negative Calorie Diet

The History of dieting probably dates back to the year 1807. It was believed that King William suddenly felt the urge to lose weight after he found it difficult to ride his horse due to weight gain.

Phimosis

Phimosis

Phimosis or tight foreskin is the inability to fully retract the foreskin over the glans penis due to a narrow opening.

South Beach Diet

South Beach Diet

South Beach Diet plan originally developed to prevent heart disease, soon gained popularity as weight loss diet plan. This diet plan was developed by Dr.Arthur Agaston and Marie Almon.

The Cabbage Diet

The Cabbage Diet

The plausible reason that can be sited is the inherent low calorie property of cabbage.

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.

More News on:

Diet Pills Low Carbohydrate Diet Atkins Diet The Cabbage Diet South Beach Diet Phimosis Negative Calorie Diet Bulimia Nervosa Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Colic Baby and Gas

Test Your Knowledge on Colic Baby and Gas

Is your newborn baby constantly crying? Are you at your wit's end not knowing what to do? Find ...

 Cholecystitis / Inflammation of the Gall Bladder

Cholecystitis / Inflammation of the Gall Bladder

Cholecystitis is an inflammation of the gallbladder due to gallstones which block the cystic duct ...

 Your Breath May Reveal Your Health Status

Your Breath May Reveal Your Health Status

The type of breath and its odor can reveal a lot about the state of your health. Know more about ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...