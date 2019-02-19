medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. General Health News

Measles Outbreak in Philippines Claims 136 Lives

by Mohamed Fathima S on  February 19, 2019 at 5:16 PM General Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Measles outbreak has been taking a toll in Philippines claiming 136 lives, half of them are children aged between 1 and four years, and 8,400 others have been sickened, said the Philippines Health Secretary. The outbreak of measles in such huge numbers could be partly blamed on vaccination fears prevailing among people.
Measles Outbreak in Philippines Claims 136 Lives
Measles Outbreak in Philippines Claims 136 Lives

According to the Health Secretary Francisco Duque III, a full immunization drive that began last week in the worst hit capital, Manila and four other provinces would contain the spread of infection by April. "No ifs, no buts, no conditions, you just have to bring your children and trust that the vaccines ... will save your children. That's the absolute answer to this outbreak," he told the Associated Press by phone.

In metropolitan Manila where 12 million people live, the measles infections shooted up to 1000 percent in January compared to last year, said health officials. In a TV address, the President, Rodrigo Duterte warned of severe complications and urged parents to immunize their children.

Fear of vaccinations in the Philippines crept in 2107 due to an anti-dengue vaccine manufactured by a French drugmaker Sanofi which lead to the death of at least three children in the country. A government information drive is helping restore public trust in the government's vaccination program.

"It seems the faith has come back," Duque said that people's trust on government's immunization drive has returned citing the vaccination of about 130,000 of 450,000 people targeted for anti-measles shots in Manila in just a week.



Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Recommended Reading

Measles

Measles is a viral infection with symptoms of fever,and rashes. Measles is prevented by vaccination and staying away from the infected individuals.

Vaccination for Children

Vaccines are biological products that impart immunity to the recipient. Vaccines may be live attenuated, killed or toxoids.

Chicken Pox

Chicken pox is an acute and highly contagious viral infection caused by the varicella zoster virus.

Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked

Childhood vaccination has saved many lives, yet lots more has to be done to increase awareness and eliminate myths regarding vaccines.

Rashes Symptom Evaluation

The lesions in rashes vary from small skin discolorations to large fluid-filled bullae.

More News on:

Measles Rashes Symptom Evaluation 

What's New on Medindia

Mal de Debarquement Syndrome

Artificial Sweeteners: Types & Benefits

Top Foods to Beat Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive