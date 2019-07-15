medindia

Measles Elimination Requires Political Support, Strong Public Health Systems

by Iswarya on  July 15, 2019 at 1:44 PM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Strong political support and public health systems are essential to fight measles outbreaks, which are growing in frequency worldwide, argue public health experts. The findings of the study are published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal.
Measles Elimination Requires Political Support, Strong Public Health Systems
Measles Elimination Requires Political Support, Strong Public Health Systems

"Sustaining measles elimination requires strong regional public health systems," write Drs. Natasha Crowcroft and Shelly Bolotin, Public Health Ontario and Dalla Lana School of Public Health, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario.

Show Full Article


"In a globalized society in which we are all connected, a disease as infectious as measles the most infectious of the vaccine-preventable diseases is easily spread. To prevent this, public health programs need to deliver close to 100% immunization coverage, which is challenging on a technical level."

The World Health Organization reports a 300% increase in cases of measles in the first three months of 2019 compared with 2018.

"In the war against microbes, victories are achieved at a huge price, and the peace that follows is fragile," write the authors.

"It took many years for the Americas to verify the elimination of measles in 2016. It took only two years of political disruption in Venezuela to disrupt the health system enough to obliterate this achievement."

Ensuring that everyone is vaccinated is complex and requires coordination at the local level, which is undermined by the pockets of anti-vaccination proponents. Strong public health systems are needed to ensure everyone is immunized and to track this uptake accurately.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Recommended Reading

Measles Vaccination in the US: Need of the Hour!

Measles vaccination is urgently needed in the US due to recent outbreaks among New York's ultra-orthodox Jewish community. Vaccination could stop the measles outbreaks and reduce the disease burden.

Vaccination: The Best Prevention Method for Measles

Measles is a highly contagious childhood viral illness and potentially lethal but can be safely and effectively prevented at any age by vaccination.

Get Immunized This Measles Immunization Day

Measles Immunization Day is observed on the 16th of March every year in India to create awareness about the deadly viral disease.

Measles Immunization Day

Measles Immunization Day 2018 is celebrated to urge people to get themselves vaccinated against the highly infectious Measles virus. It can be prevented with MMR vaccine. The vaccine can protect against three diseases: measles, mumps, and rubella.

Health Insurance - India

Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with 30% growth in 2010-11 with annual premium collections being over Rs 6,000 crores.

Measles

Measles is a viral infection with symptoms of fever,and rashes. Measles is prevented by vaccination and staying away from the infected individuals.

Rashes Symptom Evaluation

The lesions in rashes vary from small skin discolorations to large fluid-filled bullae.

More News on:

Measles Rashes Symptom Evaluation Health Insurance - India 

What's New on Medindia

Nutrition Care Process to Empower Dieticians - Interview With Dr. Esther Myers at ISPEN 2019

New Therapeutic Food Helps Repair Gut Microbiome of Malnourished Children

Home Remedies for Stuffy Nose
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive