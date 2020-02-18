medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Measles Complications: Fresh Insights

by Colleen Fleiss on  February 18, 2020 at 5:07 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Complications of measles were found to include hepatitis, appendicitis, and viral meningitis, warned doctors in the journal BMJ Case Reports.
Measles Complications: Fresh Insights
Measles Complications: Fresh Insights

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory viral infection, the symptoms of which include fever, cough, conjunctivitis, and an extensive rash all over the body. Measles is entirely preventable as the vaccine used to immunise against it is safe and very effective.

Show Full Article


But in the past few decades, unfounded fears about the vaccine have prompted it to re-emerge as a health scourge around the world, with rising numbers of cases in teens and adults, say the authors.

In 2017 the global death toll from measles reached 110,000. Most of these deaths were in young children.

The authors treated three people with measles who had additional complications as a direct result of their infection.

The first case concerned a young man, who had only had the first of two doses of measles vaccine as a child. He was additionally diagnosed with hepatitis.

The second case involved a young woman who developed appendicitis associated with measles. In the third case, a middle aged man complained of blurred vision and severe headache. He was diagnosed with viral meningitis, caused by his measles infection.

All three people recovered fully after appropriate treatment and care, and none had any long lasting health problems as a result of their illness.

But because measles suppresses the immune system, it has been associated with complications in every organ of the body, note the authors. Almost a third of all reported cases are associated with one or more complications, they point out.

Another possible complication of measles is SSPE (subacute sclerosing panencephalitis), a progressive neurological disorder that causes permanent nervous system damage and leads to a vegetative state.

"Large outbreaks with fatalities are currently ongoing in European countries which had previously eliminated or interrupted endemic transmission," write the authors, adding that in the first six months of 2019 alone, 10,000 measles cases were reported in Europe.

They attribute the rise in new cases to negative publicity in the early 2000s linking the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine to autism, despite major studies proving otherwise. This prompted a fall in vaccine uptake and collective ('herd') immunity.

"Urgent efforts are needed to ensure global coverage with two-dose measles vaccines through education and strengthening of national immunisation systems," they conclude.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Recommended Reading

Measles

Measles is a viral infection with symptoms of fever,and rashes. Measles is prevented by vaccination and staying away from the infected individuals.

Test Your Knowledge on Measles

Measles, also known as morbilli or rubeola or red measles, is a highly contagious, rash-causing infection belonging to paramyxovirus family. It also causes upper respiratory symptoms and fever. Efforts are being made to eradicate measles from the ...

Samoa Ends Emergency State Over Measles Epidemic

Six-week state of emergency is lifted after measles killed 81 people and sickened more than 5,600 others.

Targeting Measles Virus Polymerase Aids to Develop New Drugs

Researchers identify specific areas of measles virus polymerase, a protein complex that copies the viral genome, as a target for novel antiviral drug development.

Rashes Symptom Evaluation

The lesions in rashes vary from small skin discolorations to large fluid-filled bullae.

More News on:

MeaslesRashes Symptom Evaluation
Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Coronavirus

Too Much Sitting May Up Heart Disease Risk in Aging Women

Cocoa can Help People With Peripheral Artery Disease Walk Again
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive