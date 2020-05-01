medindia

Meaning of Emotions may Differ Across the World

by Colleen Fleiss on  January 5, 2020 at 2:24 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

The way by which humans conceptualize emotions like anger, fear, joy and sadness was found to differ across speakers of different languages, said psychology researchers from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, in collaboration with scientists from the Max Planck Institute.
Meaning of Emotions may Differ Across the World
Meaning of Emotions may Differ Across the World

The study is the largest of its kind, including data from nearly 2,500 languages. UNC-Chapel Hill psychology doctoral student Joshua Conrad Jackson is lead author on the study, and psychology and neuroscience Associate Professor Kristen Lindquist is senior author. Their findings were published in the journal Science.

Show Full Article


To approach the topic, the researchers built and analyzed large networks of colexification using a global sample of languages. Colexification occurs when one word has more than one meaning in a language. More often than not, colexifications mean that speakers of a language see two concepts as similar. For example, Russian speakers use the word "ruka" to describe both the hand and arm. In this study, the researchers asked whether languages colexified emotions, and if so, which emotions were seen as similar and distinct.

The team found that languages describe emotions differently across the globe. For example, some languages view grief as similar to fear and anxiety, whereas others view grief as similar to regret. The team also found that the way cultures express emotion is tied to geography. Language groups located closer to one another share more similar views of emotion compared to far away language groups.

"This difference is likely because of historical contact and communications among nearby groups, which has led to a stronger shared understanding of emotions," Jackson said.

Regardless of geography, all languages distinguish emotions primarily based on whether they are pleasant or unpleasant to experience, and whether they involve low or high levels of arousal. For example, few languages view the low-arousal emotion of sadness as similar to the high-arousal emotion of anger, and few languages viewed the pleasant emotion of "happy" as similar to the unpleasant emotion of "regret."

"In such a diverse sample, I was surprised to see how universally languages distinguished pleasant emotions from unpleasant emotions," Jackson said.

Aside from these findings, the project shows how colexifications can illustrate semantic associations in different cultures.

"These large associative networks will not only help us study how humans make meaning of different concepts, they can also shed light on cultural differences in this meaning-making," Lindquist said. "Psychologists have long studied how humans understand their worlds, and future researchers will be able to apply our method to study understanding of different kinds of concepts."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Recommended Reading

Psychological Changes In Pregnancy

Pregnancy is an experience of growth, change, enrichment and challenge. During the 40 weeks of pregnancy, the expectant mother will go through several physical and emotional changes.

Anxiety During Pregnancy can Alter Infants' Emotions

Mothers' pregnancy-related anxiety is linked to the babies' blood flow to brain areas, which can alter babies' response when listening to sad speech.

Dishonest Acts Hurt One's Ability to Read Others' Emotions: Study

One little white lie can also lead to 'a vicious cycle,' study finds. A person's ability to read emotions is crucial in negotiations and in building relationships.

Quiz on Phobia

We have seen "strange" behavior in some people with whom we interact and we have been, often, baffled by their strangeness. Many of these individuals suffer from, what is commonly termed as, "phobias". Let us take a look at some common phobias and ...

Diabetes Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Extra Pulmonary Tuberculosis

Diet Linked with Mental Health - New Evidence

Mediterranean Diet May Protect Kidney Health of Transplant Recipients
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive