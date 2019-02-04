medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Indian Health News

McDowell's Water Banned in Jammu and Kashmir After E-Coli Detection

by Iswarya on  April 2, 2019 at 1:03 PM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Food Commissioner of Jammu and Kashmir has banned the sale and supply of McDowell's packaged drinking water in the state after the disclosure of E. coli bacteria in it.
McDowell's Water Banned in Jammu and Kashmir After E-Coli Detection
McDowell's Water Banned in Jammu and Kashmir After E-Coli Detection

An official statement by the Commissioner described McDowell's No.1 Platinum Packaged Drinking Water as "unsafe." "The public in general and the stakeholders, in particular, are informed through the medium of this notice to discontinue use or stop the sale of above food products," said the notice dated March 29.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), however, will not go for any action against McDowell's packaged water at the national level as the issue was found in only a particular batch, its CEO Pawan Kumar Agarwal said.

"It doesn't require action at the national level. They found E.coli in one particular lot or batch, and they have issued an alert. It's about a particular batch, not about an overall brand," Agarwal told IANS.

"The batch may have been processed in a unit in J&K that they have not been able to confirm to me. If the particular unit where the batch was processed is located in that particular state, it would be advisable for them to visit that and see the hygiene practices in that unit."

The FSSAI chief also said that the state Food Commissioner has also given liberty to the company to get their products tested at an FSSAI notified lab and "it is for the company to that."

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Recommended Reading

World Water Day - 'Water and Sanitation for Life'

A special report on World Water Day, 2008. This year has been declared as the International year of Sanitation.

Clean Water and Sanitation For All By 2030

The United Nations University (UNU) has published an online tool coinciding with World Water Day on the 22nd March to guide nations and help them achieve the sustainable development goal (SDG) target of clean water and sanitation for all by 2030.

Hong Kong's Waters Can Benefit Health and Wellbeing: Here's How

Magic of Hong Kong's Waters: Spending time in and around Hong Kong's 'blue spaces' (harbors, coastlines, and beaches) is associated with better health and wellbeing.

Smartphone Test Can Save Millions of People From Drinking Arsenic Contaminated Water

Arsenic water contamination: Smartphone test can now help millions of people avoid drinking contaminated water, reveals a new study.

Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan

Ramadhan calls for a change in your food habits, and to help you glide through it easily, here weve put down some effective tips. Read on to know more.

Water - Nutrient that Beats the Heat

Dehydration, acidity, loss of energy are common problems that often occur due to insufficient water consumption, especially in summer.

Water Matters: Why You Need to Drink Enough Water Everyday

Water is essential to balance body fluids, boost brain function, improve digestion, prevent kidney stones, regulate body temperature, and control cholesterol. The required water intake for adult men and women is 3.7 and 2.7 liters per day.

More News on:

Water - Nutrient that Beats the Heat Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan Water Matters: Why You Need to Drink Enough Water Everyday 

What's New on Medindia

World's First Living Donor HIV-to-HIV Kidney Transplant

World Autism Awareness Day: ''Assistive Technologies, Active Participation''

International Cesarean Awareness Month - Not All C-Sections Are Justified
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive