medindia

Mathematical Model Now Could Predict Cancer Drug Side Effects

by Jeffil Obadiah on  December 23, 2019 at 6:44 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Mathematical model has been developed Using by using the results of molecular simulation analyses to predict the possibility of side effects of various cancer drugs.
Mathematical Model Now Could Predict Cancer Drug Side Effects
Mathematical Model Now Could Predict Cancer Drug Side Effects

It is hoped that this research will pave the way for effective predictions of cancer drug side effects and treatment results. These research findings were first published in the American Scientific Journal 'PLOS ONE' on November 15 2019.

Show Full Article


Research Background

Predictions regarding cancer treatment effectiveness and side effects can be made relating to 1. Drug metabolism and 2. Drug effectiveness on administration. However, how well drugs will be metabolized, their effectiveness and the likelihood of side-effects depends on individual differences.

For example, before a patient with colon cancer is treated with the anti-cancer drug Irinotecan, a genetic analysis of their UGT1A1 must be performed. UGT1A1 is an enzyme found mainly in the liver which is responsible for processing many chemical substances, including Irinotecan. It is known that the patient with mutations in the UGT1A1 gene (in particular the mutations UGT1A1*6 and UGT1A1*28) have difficulty metabolizing this cancer drug, making severe side effects.

In recent years, genetic analysis technology has been advancing and new mutations in UGT1A1 are being discovered. To date, around 70 different mutations have been found. The ability of each of these newly discovered mutations to metabolize drugs is unknown, therefore it is difficult to accurately determine the likelihood of adverse reactions to anti-cancer agents.

Research Methodology

Professor Takaoka et al. used the results from molecular computer simulation analyses and wet laboratory experiments (using cells) to develop the following mathematical model for drug metabolism by the UGT1A1 (Figure 1).

They succeeded in using this mathematical model to predict the ability of UGT1A1 mutants to metabolize the anti-cancer agent with high accuracy- as shown in the bar graph (Figure 2). The predictions using the mathematical equation (gray bars) are very similar to the actual results (black bars).

Based on these results, this method was able to predict the drug metabolizing ability of UGT1A1 mutations. It is hoped that this methodology could be used to predict the possibility of cancer drug side-effects before they are prescribed- even for newly discovered mutations of UGT1A1.

Further Research

It is expected that further research using a similar methodology could be utilized to predict cancer drug effectiveness. Professor Takaoka et al. have already used RIKEN's K-computer to perform a basic analysis and they are currently working towards being able to predict the effectiveness of drugs utilized in lung cancer treatment.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Recommended Reading

Lung Cancer Screening

Lung cancer accounts for nearly 1.3 million deaths annually worldwide. Lung cancer screening can help in early detection of cancer and possible cure.

Male Breast Cancer

Most cases of male breast cancer are diagnosed between the ages of 60 and 70 years. Treatment of male breast cancer often involves surgery.

Medical Management of Prostate Cancer

Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in men after skin cancer and it is the sixth leading cause of death in men worldwide.

Oral Cancer

Oral cancer is a cancer that develops in any part of the mouth. It is more common in men over 40.

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Cigarette smoking, unhealthy diets, overuse of alcohol, and physical inactivity are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause chronic diseases such as obesity, hypertension, diabetes mellitus, cancer and cardiovascular disease.

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Drugs Banned in India

Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits. Dandelion prevents cancer and heart attack, aids in weight loss, and improves digestion. Read this article to find out more about the benefits of dandelion.

Oncology Drug Delivery Systems

Drug delivery in oncology offers a localized, prolonged and protected drug interaction with the cancer cells and reduces the side effects.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

More News on:

Drug ToxicityCancer and HomeopathySignature Drug ToxicityCancer FactsCancerTattoos A Body ArtDrugs Banned in IndiaOncology Drug Delivery SystemsCommon Lifestyle Habits that Cause DiseasesHealth Benefits of Dandelion Plant
Diabetes Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Acute Renal Failure

Swollen Ankles during Pregnancy

Minamata Disease
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive