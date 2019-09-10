medindia

Maternal Obesity Speeds Up Offspring Aging, Increasing Diabetes & Heart Disease Likelihood

by Iswarya on  October 9, 2019 at 11:02 AM Obesity News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Kids of obese mothers are more likely to age faster and develop diabetes and heart disease, reveals a new study. The findings of the study are published in The Journal of Physiology.
Maternal Obesity Speeds Up Offspring Aging, Increasing Diabetes & Heart Disease Likelihood
Maternal Obesity Speeds Up Offspring Aging, Increasing Diabetes & Heart Disease Likelihood

It has long been known that obesity impairs our metabolism and predisposes to diabetes and heart disease.

Show Full Article


Researchers at the Salvador Zubiran National Institute of Medical Sciences and Nutrition in Mexico City and the University of Wyoming at Laramie studied offspring of obese rat mothers. They observed the offspring throughout their lives (puberty, early adult life, late adult life, and early aging) to determine the rate at which they aged. Offspring of obese mothers had more body fat and showed early pre-diabetic signs such as an early rise in insulin resistance, increasing susceptibility to diabetes.

Offspring of the obese mothers also showed the impaired function of their mitochondria, the power stations of cells that generate the energy cells need to function properly. These changes make it more likely that organisms will develop heart disease. Interestingly, some of the unwanted outcomes resulting from maternal obesity were different in males and female offspring. The reason for this is not clear, but it is thought to be hormonal in nature.

Encouragingly, the exercise by the offspring improves many of the poor offspring outcomes that result from maternal obesity. These new findings add to the accumulating evidence for the influence of conditions in the womb and early life, on the physiology of the offspring, which thus impacts their susceptibility for diseases and the rate at which they age.

Elena Zambrano, the senior author on the study, commented on the research saying:

"This reinforces the link between maternal obesity and the aging of offspring, specifically around the increased likelihood of developing diabetes and heart disease. Encouragingly, in previous studies, we have shown that exercise by the offspring can off help offset the risks brought about by maternal obesity."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Recommended Reading

Mantra to Prevent Childhood Obesity - Vigorous Physical Activity

Being physically very active is the mantra to prevent pediatric obesity rather than concentrating efforts at restricting energy consumption.

Obesity

Obesity is a condition where there is excess accumulation of body fat which poses a risk to the health of the individual. It can affect children and adults.

Carbohydrates and Its Role in Obesity

Obesity is a global epidemic with majority of the world's population in developed countries being over weight or obese!

Malnutrition to Obesity - The Big Leap

Obesity is the root cause of problems like diabetes, heart disease, stroke, arthritis and gall bladder disease. A serious look at our strategies is needed to tackle this fast growing epidemic.

Bulimia Nervosa

The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followed by self-induced vomiting or purgation.

Cardiac Catheterization

Cardiac catheterization is a radiological procedure for both diagnosis and treatment of heart conditions. It involves the insertion of a long thin flexible tube called catheter a vein or an artery to the heart.

Diabetes

A comprehensive article on diabetes - both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, including : causes, signs, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, facts and a glossary on diabetes.

Diabetes - Essentials

Diabetes is a metabolic disease caused by insulin deficiency that leads to high blood sugar levels and several associated complications if left untreated.

Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)

Self-Monitoring Of Blood Glucose (SMBG) is one of the greatest advancements in the management of Diabetes.

Diabetic Diet

The diabetic diet most often recommended is high in dietary fiber (especially soluble fiber) and nutrients, but low in fat (especially saturated fat) and moderate in calories.

Diabetic Retinopathy

The term ‘diabetic retinopathy’ refers to changes in the retina which often occur in people with diabetes.

Insulin Delivery Devices

Insulin delivery devices have evolved drastically since their invention in 1922. They are all aimed to provide insulin to the patients with minimal discomfort.

More News on:

Bariatric SurgeryDiabetic RetinopathyObesityDiabetesDiabetic DietDiabetes - EssentialsBulimia NervosaDiabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)Insulin Delivery DevicesCardiac Catheterization

What's New on Medindia

Opt-out Organ Donation could Affect Transplant Waitlists

Watermelon: Top 5 'Refreshing and Nourishing' Health Facts

Top Foods for Naturally Glowing Face and Radiant Skin
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive