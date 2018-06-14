medindia
‘Maternal Mental Health’ - Ebook Released

by Adeline Dorcas on  June 14, 2018 at 11:22 AM
New ebook on maternal mental health can help expectant, and new mothers have a better idea of what to expect emotionally during and after pregnancy.
In a bid to create awareness among medical professionals and new parents, not-for-profit organization White Swan Foundation released an ebook on maternal mental health.

It also includes a list of issues the women need to be aware of and discuss with their obstetrician.

"Our ebook is a small step towards the commitment to create and disseminate knowledge around maternal mental health to the people. We hope that thousands of families of young mothers will benefit from the ebook," White Swan Foundation CEO Manoj Chandran said in a statement.

Mental health issues during pregnancy and post delivery are most often ignored - both by mothers/their families and professionals.

According to the World Health Organization, 15.6 percent of pregnant women in developing countries experience a mental health disorder, depression being the most common.

In India, it is estimated that one in five new mothers are estimated to have postpartum depression.

Mental health issues during or after pregnancy can negatively affect the child's growth and development.

With effective interventions, the condition is treatable, the WHO said.

The ebook can be downloaded for free from the organization's website, the statement said.

Source: IANS
