Maternal, Infant Mortality Rates Drop in China

by Colleen Fleiss on May 30, 2022 at 11:47 PM
In China, maternal and infant mortality rates have declined to a historic low, said the National Health Commission.

At the same time, the mortality rates of infants and children under five have decreased to 5 per thousand and 7.1 per thousand, respectively, both dropping to a record low, reports Xinhua news agency quoted Song as saying.

Maternal Death

Maternal Death


Maternal mortality or maternal death refers to the death of a woman occurring during her pregnancy or less than 42 days of childbirth, termination or miscarriage due to pregnancy-related complications and treatment.
Compared to 10 years ago, maternal mortality rate, the mortality rates of infants and children under five have dropped by 38% , 58%, and 54%, respectively, according to the Commission.

Maternal & Infant Mortality In China: New Insights

Song noted that the country had made notable achievements in building healthcare mechanisms for women and children, improving related health services, and ensuring equal access to these services.
Postpartum Hemorrhage

Postpartum Hemorrhage


Excessive hemorrhage after delivering a baby can be an emergency, leading to shock and even death if not arrested. Can this be prevented?
There are 3,032 maternal and child healthcare institutions, 793 maternity hospitals and 151 children hospitals nationwide.

The number of obstetrician-gynecologists and pediatricians in the country has grown respectively to 373,000 and 206,000.

With the improvement of the medical system, people in China now enjoy equal access to maternal and child health services, Song said, adding that the rate of women giving birth in hospitals has remained above 99% in recent years.

Source: IANS
