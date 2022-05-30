Maternal, Infant Mortality Rates Drop in China

Maternal & Infant Mortality In China: New Insights

Song noted that the country had made notable achievements in building healthcare mechanisms for women and children, improving related health services, and ensuring equal access to these services.There are 3,032 maternal and child healthcare institutions, 793 maternity hospitals and 151 children hospitals nationwide.The number of obstetrician-gynecologists and pediatricians in the country has grown respectively to 373,000 and 206,000.With the improvement of the medical system, people in China now enjoy equal access to maternal and child health services, Song said, adding that the rate of women giving birth in hospitals has remained above 99% in recent years.Source: IANS