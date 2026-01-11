REGISTER
Maternal Gut-Immune Axis: Can We Prevent Autism Before Birth?

by Manjubashini on Jan 11 2026 2:31 PM

Decode the sex-specific impact of maternal stress, affecting the male brain differently before birth.

Maternal Gut-Immune Axis: Can We Prevent Autism Before Birth?
Mother’s gut health and immune pathways work together to mould the developing fetal brain.
Male and female brains react separately to maternal imbalance or stress produced by gut-immune axis during pregnancy.

These sex-specific consequences may increase autism risk and other neurodevelopmental disorders in an unborn child.(1 Trusted Source
Understanding the impact of pregnancy stressors on neuroimmune landscape of the fetal brain

Go to source)

The revelation was made by research led by Brian Kalish, MD, Physician in Medicine in the Division of Newborn Medicine at Boston Children’s Hospital. The study was published in Nature Neuroscience.

Researchers insist that understanding the genetic blueprint of how pregnancy stressors disrupt fetal brain and aiming their neuroimmune tracks could help detect and prevent brain disorders early.

Deciphering Sex-Specific Responses Due to Maternal Immune Stress

The team discovered notable sex-specific responses, including vulnerability for a specific immune pathway in the male brain that could be a potential target for early intervention.

Our study establishes a detailed spatial transcriptomic resource of immune gene networks during a critical window of embryonic brain development,” says Kalish.

“Unlike previous atlases focused on the adult brain, our dataset captures dynamic immune signaling interactions at a stage when the brain is highly vulnerable.”

Decoding the Blueprint of Abnormal Neural Growth Helps Target Prenatal Brain Health

The team integrated in situ spatial transcriptomics (MERFISH) with single cell RNA-seq data.

This dual-modality approach enabled them to:
  • create a developmental cell atlas of immune gene expression in the embryonic mouse brain during mid- and late-gestation
  • map the spatial location of neurodevelopmental-relevant genes in the developing brain
  • reveal sex-specific responses of the developing brain to maternal gut-immune disruptions
  • nominate a specific pathway – known as the CXCL12/CXCR7 signaling pathway - as an important mediator of abnormal neural differentiation

    • “As a neonatologist, this work adds to our understanding early-life environmental factors that may impact neurodevelopmental potential and lends insights for potential interventions”, added Kalish.

    Reference:
    1. Understanding the impact of pregnancy stressors on neuroimmune landscape of the fetal brain - (https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260106/Understanding-the-impact-of-pregnancy-stressors-on-neuroimmune-landscape-of-the-fetal-brain.aspx#:~:text=A%20new%20study%2C%20published%20today%20in%20Nature,neuroimmune%20landscape%20of%20the%20developing%20fetal%20brain.)


    Source-Eurekalert


