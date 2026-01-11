Maternal Gut-Immune Axis: Can We Prevent Autism Before Birth?

Decode the sex-specific impact of maternal stress, affecting the male brain differently before birth.
Mother’s gut health and immune pathways work together to mould the developing fetal brain. Male and female brains react separately to maternal imbalance or stress produced by gut-immune axis during pregnancy.
These sex-specific consequences may increase autism risk and other neurodevelopmental disorders in an unborn child.(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Understanding the impact of pregnancy stressors on neuroimmune landscape of the fetal brain
The revelation was made by research led by Brian Kalish, MD, Physician in Medicine in the Division of Newborn Medicine at Boston Children’s Hospital. The study was published in Nature Neuroscience.
Researchers insist that understanding the genetic blueprint of how pregnancy stressors disrupt fetal brain and aiming their neuroimmune tracks could help detect and prevent brain disorders early.
Deciphering Sex-Specific Responses Due to Maternal Immune StressThe team discovered notable sex-specific responses, including vulnerability for a specific immune pathway in the male brain that could be a potential target for early intervention.
“Our study establishes a detailed spatial transcriptomic resource of immune gene networks during a critical window of embryonic brain development,” says Kalish.
Decoding the Blueprint of Abnormal Neural Growth Helps Target Prenatal Brain HealthThe team integrated in situ spatial transcriptomics (MERFISH) with single cell RNA-seq data.
“As a neonatologist, this work adds to our understanding early-life environmental factors that may impact neurodevelopmental potential and lends insights for potential interventions”, added Kalish.
