medindia

Maternal Depression on Rise in Low and Medium Income Countries

by Ramya Rachamanti on  January 22, 2020 at 10:00 PM Women Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Women in low and medium-income countries suffer with mental health issues in pregnancy and during childbirth, and little attention is given to antenatal depression, according to a new study in PLOS ONE.
Maternal Depression on Rise in Low and Medium Income Countries
Maternal Depression on Rise in Low and Medium Income Countries

"Depression during pregnancy is often believed to be an issue of developed countries," says biostatistician Abel Fekadu Dadi, who led the systematic review and analysis of antenatal depression levels in low and middle-income countries.

Show Full Article


"From the study, we found 34% and 22.7% of pregnant women in low and middle-income countries respectively had depression symptoms during pregnancy," says Mr Dadi, who is also affiliated with the Institute of Public Health at the University of Gondar, Ethiopia.

"Moreover, compared to non-depressed pregnant women, depressed women had respective rates of 2.41 times and 66% higher risk of preterm birth and low birth weight.

"We found that antenatal depression is highly prevalent and increases over the duration of pregnancy. We also noted increases in prevalence over the last 10 years."

Antenatal depression has detrimental effects on the physical, psychological, mental, and overall wellbeing of mothers and newborn babies, he says, stressing more must be done to raise awareness with health practitioners and policy-makers in developing economies.

"It is vital for these governments to address women's mental health issues before and during pregnancy to improve health outcomes for both mothers and babies, and contribute to socio-economic development and Sustainable Development Goals," says co-author Associate Professor Lillian Mwanri, from the Flinders College of Medicine and Public Health.

Key findings include:

  • One in three (34%) and one in five (22.7%) pregnant women in low-and middle-income countries, respectively had depression.
  • Having depression during pregnancy increased the risk of low birth weight and preterm births. Severe depression is known to directly lead to suicide in women during pregnancy or after birth - and to neonatal, infant and child mortality.
  • A poor obstetric history, previous episodes of common mental disorders, poor social support, financial difficulties, a history of exposure to violence (during pregnancy or earlier), and unsatisfactory relationships were factors that increased chances of depression.
    • Low-cost interventions such as psychotherapy services at maternity clinics - and relationship and partner support advice - are among the social and health system interventions badly needed in these countries.

    Source: Eurekalert

    Post a Comment

    Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
    Notify me when reply is posted
    I agree to the terms and conditions

    Most Popular On Medindia:

    Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

    Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

    Color Blindness Calculator

    Color Blindness Calculator

    Indian Medical Journals

    Indian Medical Journals

    Recommended Reading

    Depression Symptom Evaluation

    Depression occurs due to alterations in the levels of neurotransmitters in the brain.

    Andropause / Male Menopause

    Andropause or male menopause causing low libido in a man is due to decreasing level of male hormones, like testosterone. Symptoms of andropause are depression, irritability.

    Bereavement

    Bereavement is a word used to denote grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one.

    Dealing with Menopause symptoms through lifestyle changes

    You can deal with menopause symptoms such as hot flashes, weight gain and forgetfulness by making simple lifestyle changes.

    Depression

    Depression is one of the most common mental disorders affecting approximately 340 million people in the world. No one is immune from depression - it occurs in people of all social classes, all countries and all cultural settings.

    Holistic Management for Depression

    Depression is a common disorder and many worldwide suffer from depression. Early recognition of symptoms and signs of depression can help in taking a holistic approach to the management of depression.

    Pregnancy and Complications

    In-depth guide for expecting mothers to overcome health complications related to early or late pregnancy. Anemia, urinary infection, diabetes, premature labor to name a few.

    Tired All The Time

    Tired All The Time (TATT) syndrome is not only about feeling of tired, however there are a host of other symptoms. Diabetes and food intolerance trigger TATT.

    Tourette Syndrome

    Tourette syndrome (TS) is a neurological disorder wherein the affected person makes repetitive and stereotyped involuntary movements, or noises, called tics.

    More News on:

    Adolescence DepressionDepressionStress Relief Through Alternative MedicineAndropause / Male MenopausePregnancy and ComplicationsBereavementHolistic Management for DepressionTourette SyndromeDealing with Menopause symptoms through lifestyle changesTired All The Time
    Diabetes Premium Membership Benefits

    What's New on Medindia

    Healthy Lifestyle Increases Life Expectancy

    Iron Supplements for Women

    Kerala Passes Landmark Government Order for Brain Death Certification
    View All

    News A - Z

    A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

    News Search

    Medindia Newsletters

    Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

    Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

    Stay Connected

    • Available on the Android Market
    • Available on the App Store

    News Category

    News Archive