New study uncovers how access to relevant DNA regions is orchestrated in epithelial cells. The findings of the new study led by Prof. Stein Aerts (VIB-KU Leuven) shed new light on the biological mechanisms of gene regulation and open up potential new avenues for cellular reprogramming.

Master Regulator That Controls DNA Access Identified

‘Grainyhead is necessary to 'unlock' specific DNA regions, which in turn allows other players to move in and turn genes on or off.’

The human body consists of trillions of cells and each of them contains all of the DNA that makes us unique as human beings. At any given time, the majority of our DNA is wrapped around histone proteins and stacked into chromatin. Not only to conserve space, but also to allow for the dynamic regulation of gene expression. So-called pioneer factors can directly bind condensed chromatin, making specific regions of the DNA accessible and enabling the regulation of nearby genes.Stein Aerts, professor at VIB-KU Leuven, is interested in understanding the fine-tuned processes that govern this regulation: "Over the last decade, we have seen a shift from studying genes to studying gene regulation. Now that we can systematically profile genomes, epigenomes and transcriptomes, the challenge is to discover the rules that link DNA sequence with chromatin state and gene expression. In other words, we try to disentangle the regulatory code of our genome."