Mass Yoga Session was Held in South Africa for Enthusiasts

A large-scale yoga event was held in the Wanderers Stadium in South Africa to encourage yoga enthusiasts of all ages.



The mass session was held at the Wanderers Stadium ahead of World Yoga Day, which this year takes place on June 21.

"We invite out entire yoga community to come together and share our passion for the wonderful practice of yoga,"organizer Yoga Works said on its site.



The inclusive event welcomed beginners and seasoned yogis of all ages, offering several group sessions and workshops, according to the organizers.



Participants practiced their poses on mats, which at times involved stretching their arms high into the air and bringing their palms together while sitting cross-legged.



While the event was free, all proceeds were to go to a charity for disadvantaged youths, Yoga Works said.



