medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Lifestyle News

Mass Yoga Session was Held in South Africa for Enthusiasts

by Rishika Gupta on  June 18, 2018 at 5:15 PM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A large-scale yoga event was held in the Wanderers Stadium in South Africa to encourage yoga enthusiasts of all ages.

The mass session was held at the Wanderers Stadium ahead of World Yoga Day, which this year takes place on June 21.
Mass Yoga Session was Held in South Africa for Enthusiasts
Mass Yoga Session was Held in South Africa for Enthusiasts

"We invite out entire yoga community to come together and share our passion for the wonderful practice of yoga,"organizer Yoga Works said on its site.

The inclusive event welcomed beginners and seasoned yogis of all ages, offering several group sessions and workshops, according to the organizers.

Participants practiced their poses on mats, which at times involved stretching their arms high into the air and bringing their palms together while sitting cross-legged.

While the event was free, all proceeds were to go to a charity for disadvantaged youths, Yoga Works said.

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Related Links

Sleep Intervention and Yoga for Better Sleep Among Low-income Communities

Sleep Intervention and Yoga for Better Sleep Among Low-income Communities

Sleep health and yoga intervention improve sleep among racially and ethnically diverse adults in low-income communities. This intervention is delivered as a community-based program since sleep problems are common in low income communities.

Meditation, Yoga can Improve Mental Skills

Meditation, Yoga can Improve Mental Skills

Meditation and breath-focused practices, such as pranayama, can work like fertiliser for the brain, strengthening our ability to focus on tasks.

Stress and Anxiety Reduce with School Based Yoga in Third-Graders

Stress and Anxiety Reduce with School Based Yoga in Third-Graders

Regular participation in school based activities like yoga can improve wellbeing and emotional health of the third-graders, finds a new study.

Do I Need to Pay at the Airport to Do Yoga? Yes in Baltimore

Do I Need to Pay at the Airport to Do Yoga? Yes in Baltimore

Baltimore International airport will charge passengers $25 to use the available yoga space at the airport. The following news comes as indignant as other airports offer free yoga facilities.

Benefits of Meditation / Meditation Therapy

Benefits of Meditation / Meditation Therapy

Meditation therapy is one of the best Alternative Therapies. It is a Mind-Body Medicine.

Body Types and Befitting Workouts

Body Types and Befitting Workouts

Workout and diet which is well suited for a pear shaped body.

Breast Cancer - Prevention and Management with Lifestyle Changes

Breast Cancer - Prevention and Management with Lifestyle Changes

Lifestyle choices may or may not cause breast cancer but healthy lifestyle changes can open up avenues beyond breast cancer. Good habits will allow one to fight breast cancer and to live with dignity.

Does Yoga help you grow Taller

Does Yoga help you grow Taller

Yoga is one very effective exercise – to add a few inches to your height -- when done correctly and diligently. With yoga a person can cleanse oneself physically as well as improve their mental faculties.

Exercise and Fitness

Exercise and Fitness

Exercise is about revamping your lifestyle, not just weight loss. Exercise to get healthy – that way, you’ll last longer at it and get better results.

Meditation: Just For The Mind?

Meditation: Just For The Mind?

We meditate to calm the mind and perceive inner self through spirituality. On the other hand, we also meditate to relieve stress and ease other lifestyle disorders.

Seven Chakras and Our Health

Seven Chakras and Our Health

Seven chakras help us to understand mind-body relationship. Chakra meditation and chakra test help you to open and know about your seven chakras. Each chakra has unique color, light and number.

More News on:

Diabetes Mellitus Yoga Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine Does Yoga help you grow Taller Benefits of Meditation / Meditation Therapy Exercise and Fitness Breast Cancer - Prevention and Management with Lifestyle Changes Meditation: Just For The Mind? Seven Chakras and Our Health Body Types and Befitting Workouts 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia or Respiratory insufficiency

Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia or Respiratory insufficiency

Bronchopulmonary dysplasia or chronic lung disease of infancy is seen in premature and low birth ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Ear, Nose, Throat (ENT)

Test Your Knowledge on Ear, Nose, Throat (ENT)

Ear, nose and throat are important organs and disease in one area can affect the others. ENT ...

 How and When to Stop Breastfeeding

How and When to Stop Breastfeeding

If you want to stop breastfeeding, then here is your guide to doing it the right way. Find the ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...