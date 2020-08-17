by Jeffil Obadiah on  August 17, 2020 at 8:08 AM Respiratory Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Mass Production of COVID-19 Vaccine Begins In Russia
Russia has begun production of the first batch of vaccines against COVID-19, its health ministry said in a statement released on Saturday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday announced the world's first registered vaccine against the novel coronavirus , Sputnik V, which is named after the space satellite launched by Moscow in 1957.

Empowering Better Health

The vaccine was created by the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, a medical institute located near Moscow, Xinhua news agency reported.


Russia will offer the vaccine to other countries once its own citizens are vaccinated, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said Wednesday, adding that doubts over the effectiveness of the vaccine are unfounded.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
MERS, a newly discovered respiratory disease, was recently reported in the Arabian region. MERS is caused by a virus similar to that causing common cold and other respiratory illnesses.
READ MORE
Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked
Childhood vaccination has saved many lives, yet lots more has to be done to increase awareness and eliminate myths regarding vaccines.
READ MORE
Vaccination for Children
Vaccines are biological products that impart immunity to the recipient. Vaccines may be live attenuated, killed or toxoids.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

More News on:

Vaccination for ChildrenTop 10 Vaccine Myths DebunkedCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake