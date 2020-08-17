Mass Production of COVID-19 Vaccine Begins In Russia

The vaccine was created by the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, a medical institute located near Moscow, Xinhua news agency reported.
Russia will offer the vaccine to other countries once its own citizens are vaccinated, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said Wednesday, adding that doubts over the effectiveness of the vaccine are unfounded.
Source: Medindia