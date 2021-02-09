Mask and Open Windows Best for Reducing COVID-19 Risk

The pandemic has forced people to adapt to new ways of living in all domains of life and travelling is no exception. People have been looking into ways of reducing the spread of the virus in cars. Fortunately, the researchers at the University of Surrey have found that there are effective ways to attain the same by leaving the windows down and wear masks as much as possible.



This study conducted at the Global Center for Clean Air Research (GCARE) shows that these strategies help circulate the air thus preventing the particles from persisting in the car. Additionally, wearing the mask would help in reducing the risk of inhalation.



According to the study published in the Environmental International, the GCARE scientists analyzed the pollution levels by tracking particles and measuring the exposure at PM2.5 dose per km in different settings namely open window, air condition with fresh air and air condition with air circulation. They also took the CO2 concentrations into consideration. "Our research found that if your priority is to reduce the risk of contracting Covid-19, wearing a mask and keeping car windows open is the ideal approach," said Professor Prashant Kumar, lead author of the study.



‘Wearing masks and keeping windows shut make for a safe car journey during the pandemic’

closed windows along with air circulation settings increased the spread of COVID-19 virus particles with an hike in transmission rate by 28.5 per cent. It concluded that while running air condition, it is safest to leave the windows closed and keeping the air conditioning in the ambient mode to prevent the spread of the particles. "It's vital that the scientific community provides society with the data it needs so we can learn from the painful experience of the past two years," adds Professor Kumar.



The study does not account for the travelling in open vehicles such as bikes or other forms of travel. Nevertheless, this gives concrete solutions for protecting oneself from the throes of the pandemic. In recent times, it has become essential to take the utmost precautions with the coming up of new variants of the virus which prove to be even more contagious. The Delta plus variant has lead to the current surge in death tolls. Proper vaccinations, strict mask wearing policies and a general sense responsibility from the population will help in a decline and contain further spread of the virus.







