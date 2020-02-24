Marijuana Use Continues to Rise Among Older Adults in US

Cannabis use continues to increase among older adults in the U.S., based on findings reported in the new research letter. Previous studies have indicated sharp increases from 2006-2016.

Cannabis has been legalized in many states for medical and recreational use. Authors of the current study estimate the proportion of adults who reported past-year marijuana use increased from 2.4% to 4.2% from 2015 to 2018.



‘Proper education on benefits and risks of marijuana, could help curb its usage among older adults.’

A limitation of the study is the possibility of limited recall by the respondents. There is a need to better understand both the benefits and risks of marijuana use among older adults.



There appeared to be significant increases in use during that time among women, people who were white or nonwhite racial/ethnic minorities, adults with a college education, people with higher incomes, those who are married, and adults who reported receiving mental health treatment or using alcohol, and people with diabetes.

