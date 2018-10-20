medindia
Marijuana Use can Increase Stroke Risk

by Hannah Joy on  October 20, 2018 at 10:30 AM Heart Disease News
Smoking marijuana can put you at an increased risk of cerebrovascular effects of cannabinoids or stroke. Currently, over 80 million people are living with the effects of stroke globally, reveals a team of researchers from the University of Toronto.
Marijuana Use can Increase Stroke Risk
Marijuana Use can Increase Stroke Risk

The findings, presented at the World Stroke Congress in Montreal, showed a rise in stroke incidence among marijuana users from 2010-14 while overall stroke prevalence remained stable.

For the study, the team evaluated the use of the drug rivaroxaban versus acetylsalicylic acid (ASA) to prevent strokes in patients with an enlarged left atrium of the heart.

The study examined a total of 2.3 million hospitalizations among people who used marijuana recreationally among which 32,231 had a stroke including 19,452 with acute ischemic stroke -- sudden loss of blood circulation to an area of the brain.

"We are seeing a very intriguing signal here, and it has biological plausibility, but it is going to require independent validation before making any changes to practice recommendations," said co-author David Gladstone, Associate Professor from the varsity.

The results showed that the rate of stroke of all types among marijuana users increased from 1.3 to 1.5 percent.

In addition, the rate of ischemic stroke increased from 0.7 to 0.9 percent, the team said.

During the five-year period, the prevalence of stroke among all patients was stable, findings revealed, they added.

The researchers concluded that these growing trends of stroke among marijuana users "warrant further prospective studies to evaluate the marijuana-stroke association amidst legalization of recreational use."



Source: IANS

