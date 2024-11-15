Mapping Age-Related Changes at the Molecular Level

Mouse Aging Proteomic Atlas shows how aging affects proteins in the body, helping us understand and prevent age-related diseases.

Mapping Aging at the Molecular Level

Mouse Aging Proteomic Atlas

As people worldwide live longer than ever before, it is important to prevent diseases that come with aging.By evaluating this growing concern comprehensively and quantitatively, we can identify the changes happening at the molecular level due to aging. This can also help identify specific aging factors and control age-related diseases ().Addressing this problem, previously conducted research established an atlas of changes in major tissues from aging by determining the extent to which mRNA was produced within living cells. However, there has not been an atlas of protein changes associated with aging.To fill this gap in research, a team led by Lecturer Masaki Takasugi and Professor Naoko Ohtani at Osaka Metropolitan University’s Graduate School of Medicine constructed a highly comprehensive database called the Mouse Aging Proteomic Atlas.They did so by analyzing the proteomes and transcriptomes of brain, artery, heart, kidney, liver, lung, skeletal muscle, and skin tissues of 6-, 15-, 24-, and 30-month-old mice and extracellular matrix-enriched fractions of major tissues. Through this, it became possible to analyze the characteristics of protein groups affected by aging in major tissues and revealed proteins in the extracellular matrix that increased with age.“By clarifying the changes in various tissues due to aging in detail concerning the number of proteins that are directly linked to gene function, we have dramatically improved our understanding of the overall changes on the molecular level,” said Dr. Takasugi.Professor Ohtani concluded, “The research results are expected to contribute to a better understanding of the changes that occur with age.”Source-Eurekalert