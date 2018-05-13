medindia
Many Older Adults Discharged from the Hospital Receive Inappropriate Prescriptions: Study

by Colleen Fleiss on  May 13, 2018 at 11:37 PM Drug News
Inappropriate prescriptions are given to many older adults discharged from hospital, revealed new research.
Many Older Adults Discharged from the Hospital Receive Inappropriate Prescriptions: Study

In a British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology study of 259 older adults discharged from a general medical hospital, more than 4 in 5 patients were issued a potentially inappropriate prescription containing at least 1 potentially inappropriate medication (PIM) or potential prescribing omission (PPO).

Prescription of more than 5 medications was significantly associated with PIMs and PPOs. Also, PIMs and PPOs were associated with increased odds of hospital readmissions and death, respectively.

The study used the STOPP (Screening Tool of Older Person's Prescriptions) START (Screening Tool to Alert doctors to the Right Treatment) criteria to identify PIMs and PPOs.

Source: Eurekalert
