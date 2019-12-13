medindia

Many Kids With Renal Issue may be Prescribed Toxic Drugs

by Ramya Rachamanti on  December 13, 2019 at 5:03 PM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Many children with kidney disease are prescribed drugs that are harmful to their kidneys. The rate of these prescriptions was 4-times higher in patients with kidney disease than in those without, according to the analysis of records from primary care practices in the United Kingdom.
Many Kids With Renal Issue may be Prescribed Toxic Drugs
Many Kids With Renal Issue may be Prescribed Toxic Drugs

The findings, which appear in an upcoming issue of CJASN, suggest that research is needed to determine whether these medications are necessary and appropriate, or if alternatives could be prescribed instead.

Show Full Article


For children with chronic kidney disease (CKD), it's important to limit intake of medications that can damage the kidneys. To study this issue, Claire Lefebvre, MDCM (University of Montreal) and her colleagues analyzed 1997-2017 data on children who received care at general primary care practices in the United Kingdom.

Children with CKD were matched 1:4 with patients without CKD. The researchers labeled medications as Category A (consistently recognized as toxic to the kidneys) and Category B (recognized as potentially toxic to the kidneys).

The analysis included 1,018 patients with newly diagnosed CKD who were matched to 4,072 patients without CKD. Over an average follow-up of 3.3 years, 26% of patients with CKD and 15% of patients without CKD were prescribed one or more Category A medications.

When considering Category B medications (which include Category A medications), 71% of patients with CKD and 50% of patients without CKD received at least one medication during follow-up.

The rate of Class A prescriptions was 71 per 100 person-years and 8 per 100 person-years in CKD and non-CKD patients, respectively. (A person-year is the number of years of follow-up multiplied by the number of people in the analysis.) The respective rates of Class B prescriptions were 278 vs.

44 per 100 person-years. Analyses revealed that children with CKD were prescribed medications that were potentially toxic to the kidneys at a rate that was 4-times higher than in children without CKD.

"We have shown that medications potentially toxic to the kidney are prescribed at high rates to children with kidney disease, suggesting the need for increased awareness among physicians and patients about this problem," said Dr. Lefebvre.

"We hope this research will encourage future studies evaluating the reasons for these high rates and, eventually, the development of clinical decision support systems and physician education programs to reduce inappropriate nephrotoxic medication prescribing in children with CKD."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Recommended Reading

Breathing Dirty Air may Lead to Kidney Failure

Breathing in unclean air due to increasing air pollution could cause kidney damage with resultant kidney failure according to a recent epidemiologic study.

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Drugs Banned in India

Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.

Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling

Currently most pregnant women undergo one or two ultrasound scans during their pregnancy.

Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children

Bacterial infection of urinary bladder can cause pain and burning sensation while passing urine. Abnormal Vesico-ureteric reflex, due to which the urine goes back to the kidneys from the bladder is also known to cause infection.

More News on:

Drug ToxicityHeight and Weight-KidsVesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in ChildrenHydronephrosis / Antenatal CounselingDrugs Banned in India

What's New on Medindia

Surgical Castration

New Technique Helps Premature Babies Breathe Properly

Bon Voyage: Holiday Travel Tips to Stay Hale and Healthy This Christmas
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive