medindia

Many Americans Struggle to Fall Asleep and Stay Asleep

by Iswarya on  November 13, 2019 at 10:31 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Multiple aspects of sleep difficulties show an undesirable track in the U.S. adult population, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Sleep Health.
Many Americans Struggle to Fall Asleep and Stay Asleep
Many Americans Struggle to Fall Asleep and Stay Asleep

Getting the recommended seven to eight hours of sleep every night is a struggle for most people, but even those who do may not have the best sleep.

Show Full Article


New research from Iowa State University finds more Americans have trouble falling asleep and staying asleep.

The study is one of the first to look at how multiple dimensions of sleep health change over time.

Zlatan Krizan, professor of psychology, and his research team analyzed data collected from nearly 165,000 individuals from 2013 to 2017, as part of the National Health Interview Survey. Over the course of five years, adults who reported at least one day a week with difficulty falling asleep increased by 1.43%, and those reporting at least one day with trouble staying asleep increased by 2.70%. While the percentages may seem small, Krizan says based on the 2018 population estimates, this means as many as five million more Americans are experiencing some sleep difficulties.

"Indeed, how long we sleep is important, but how well we sleep and how we feel about our sleep is important in its own right," Krizan said. "Sleep health is a multidimensional phenomenon, so examining all the aspects of sleep is crucial for future research."

What's causing the problems?

Based on the National Health Interview Survey data, ISU researchers cannot say what is contributing to the worsening of sleep quality. However, Garrett Hisler, lead author and former Iowa State graduate student who is now a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Pittsburgh, says technology is likely a factor.

"We know from our previous research there is a correlation between smartphone use and insufficient sleep among teens," Hisler said. "If we're on our phone before bed or we're receiving alerts in the middle of the night, that can make it harder to fall asleep and stay asleep throughout the night."

Consistent with other studies, ISU researchers found the average time spent sleeping decreased. Although the number of people who reported waking up and feeling rested also increased, Krizan says this spike was only observed for one year and is less representative of a trend.

Sleep linked to health

By taking a broader look at sleep quality, researchers aim to understand the link between sleep and health outcomes better. In the paper, they explain that sleep duration combined with poor sleep quality can increase the risk for cardiovascular disease, and sleep quality can affect our overall wellbeing.

"We know that how well people sleep is generally very reflective of people's health and maybe an indicator of other conditions," Krizan said. "If we want a full picture of the population's health, it's important to measure and track these changes in sleep trends over time."

Krizan says the findings suggest that intervention efforts might be more effective by targeting factors that influence the initiation and maintenance of sleep as well as the length of sleep. More research is needed to identify how changes in sleep duration and other sleep characteristics are related.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Recommended Reading

Sleep Disorder

Sleep disorders can either be having difficulty in getting sleep or dozing off at inappropriate time.

Sleep Disturbances In Women

The physical, emotional and hormonal changes that occur in women during puberty, menstrual cycle, pregnancy, and menopause can cause Sleep Disturbances

Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorders

Circadian rhythm (also known as sleep/wake cycle or the body clock) is a biological process that follows an internal cycle of roughly 24 hours.

Polysomnography

Polysomnography (PSG) or sleep study is a test done to diagnose sleep disorders by recording brain waves and sleep patterns. PSG can also be useful to monitor response to treatment of sleep disorders and adjust treatment plan suitably.

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.

More News on:

Neck Cracking

What's New on Medindia

Indian Snake Antivenom - An Overview

World Pneumonia Day: Time to Stop Pneumonia in its Tracks!

Smart Drugs
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive