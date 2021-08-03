by Anjanee Sharma on  March 8, 2021 at 3:40 PM Heart Disease News
Managing Single Risk Factors of CVD is Wasting Scarce Resources
Researchers suggest that managing only single risk factors (like blood pressure) instead of evaluating overall risk may be a waste of scarce resources in countries where cardiovascular disease (CVD) is on the rise.

CVD accounts for over 17 million deaths - equivalent to 233 deaths per 100,000 people (seven times greater than the number of deaths reported from the Covid-19 pandemic to date), making it the leading cause of death worldwide.

The research team studied 600,484 adults from 45 countries and analyzed their country-specific levels of CVD, its associations with socio-demographic factors, and whether WHO guidelines on the use of blood pressure medication were being followed.


Findings showed a higher risk of CVD in lower educated and non-employed people. Additionally, people at lower levels of CVD risk were found to be overusing medicines, while people at higher risk across all countries were underusing medicines.

Only 24% of men and around 40% of women with high CVD risk were taking BP medications in line with treatment guidelines. However, 47% of all BP medication was being used by people with low CVD risk who didn't have a medical need to do so, according to treatment guidelines.

Professor David Peiris, lead researcher, said that the findings challenged traditional perceptions of CVD as a disease of affluence and suggested that if the risk was assessed more holistically, precious resources could be allocated better.

"Shifting treatments away from people at lower levels of risk towards higher risk groups may have the greatest potential to generate benefit both at the individual and health system levels," he adds.



Source: Medindia

