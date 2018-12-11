medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Managing Cholesterol, Triglyceride Levels May Help Ward Off Alzheimer's

by Adeline Dorcas on  November 12, 2018 at 10:19 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Lowering cholesterol and triglyceride levels may protect against Alzheimer's disease risk, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Acta Neuropathologica.
Managing Cholesterol, Triglyceride Levels May Help Ward Off Alzheimer's
Managing Cholesterol, Triglyceride Levels May Help Ward Off Alzheimer's

Managing cholesterol might help reduce Alzheimer's risk, says a team of researchers, including one of Indian-origin, who identified a genetic link between progressive brain disorder and heart disease.

Examining DNA from more than 1.5 million people, the study showed that risk factors for heart disease such as elevated triglyceride and cholesterol levels (HDL, LDL, and total cholesterol) were genetically related to Alzheimer's risk.

However, genes that contribute to other cardiovascular risk factors, like body mass index and Type-2 diabetes, did not seem to contribute to genetic risk for Alzheimer's.

"The genes that influenced lipid metabolism were the ones that also were related to Alzheimer's disease risk," said Celeste M. Karch, Assistant Professor at the Washington University's School of Medicine.

Thus, if the right genes and proteins could be targeted, it may be possible to lower the risk for Alzheimer's disease in some people by managing their cholesterol and triglycerides, added Rahul S. Desikan, Assistant Professor at the UCSF.

For the study, the team identified points of DNA that increase the risk of cardiovascular disease and also heighten the risk for Alzheimer's disease.

The team looked at differences in the DNA of people with factors that contribute to heart disease or Alzheimer's disease and identified 90 points across the genome that were associated with risk for both diseases.

Their analysis confirmed that six of the 90 regions had very strong effects on Alzheimer's and heightened blood lipid levels, including several within genes that had not previously been linked to dementia risk.

These included several points within the CELF1/MTCH2/SPI1 region on chromosome 11 that previously had been linked to the immune system.

The researchers confirmed their findings in a large genetic study of healthy adults by showing that these same risk factors were more common in people with a family history of Alzheimer's, even though they had not themselves developed dementia or other symptoms such as memory loss.

"These results imply that cardiovascular and Alzheimer's pathology co-occur because they are linked genetically. That is, if you carry this handful of gene variants, you may be at risk not only for heart disease but also for Alzheimer's," Desikan said.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Recommended Reading

Cholesterol

Cholesterol is produced by the body (liver) and is essential for normal body functioning.

Natural Remedies for Cholesterol - How Effective Are They?

Certain natural remedies are effective in controlling high cholesterol, when aided by lifestyle changes.

Foods to Avoid to Reduce High Cholesterol

List of food sources that have huge amounts of cholesterol and saturated fats bad for health. Cholesterol-rich foods article briefs about healthy eating tips, exercise, weight management.

Alzheimers Disease

Alzheimer's disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disease affecting memory and thinking and making the person increasingly dependent on others.

Cholesteryl Ester Storage Disease

Cholesteryl ester storage disease (CESD) is a rare inherited disease that results from the accumulation of lipids in the body.

Dyslipidemia

Dyslipidemia is a condition due to imbalance of fats in blood. Find out more about dyslipidemia, its causes and methods to treat the condition.

Hypertriglyceridemia

Triglycerides are a form of the fat, the major energy source found in our blood. High triglyceride levels/ hypertriglyceridemia are associated with conditions like pancreatitis.

Top Foods to Lower Triglycerides

High triglyceride levels may lead to heart disease. Keep your triglyceride levels in check with these foods.

More News on:

Top Foods to Lower Triglycerides Hypertriglyceridemia Cholesteryl Ester Storage Disease Dyslipidemia 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Fruits and Vegetables for Healthy Weight Loss

Fruits and Vegetables for Healthy Weight Loss

For healthy weight loss, focus on consuming low-calorie foods such as fruits and vegetables ...

 Health Benefits of Long Pepper

Health Benefits of Long Pepper

Curious about long pepper? Here we decode some amazing health benefits this wonder herb offers.

 Baby Food - Basics

Baby Food - Basics

When your baby displays an active interest in food that grown-ups eat, you may begin feeding ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive