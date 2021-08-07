by Karishma Abhishek on  July 8, 2021 at 11:54 PM Lifestyle News
Manage Your Stress at Workplace With Yoga
Yoga or other physical relaxation techniques may help overcome work-related stress, as per an analysis of studies, published in the Journal of Occupational Health.

Yoga is an ancient custom with its origination since 5,000 years in India. The word 'yoga' is derived from Sanskrit which means 'to join'/to unite'. It is a way to interconnect the body, mind, and soul in its actual way, prospering over the years. It is well recognized as an exercise and relaxation method for the general well-being of the body.


Effects of Yoga


The present analysis included 15 randomized clinical trials with a total of 688 healthcare workers. The effects of yoga, massage therapy, progressive muscle relaxation, and stretching on alleviating stress and improving physical and mental health were then examined.

It was found that the physical relaxation methods had reduced the overall occupational stress when compared with the no-intervention group. Among various techniques, yoga and massage therapy were found to be more effective, with yoga being the best method on detailed analysis.

"Work-related stress has been linked with cardiovascular disease, diabetes, depression, and other serious causes of morbidity. Our results suggest that physical relaxation methods are helpful in reducing occupational stress. Yoga is particularly effective and can be delivered virtually, making it convenient for employers to offer distance options to promote worker health," says lead author Michael Zhang, MD, of the Southern Nevada Health District.

Source: Medindia

