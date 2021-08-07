Manage Your Stress at Workplace With Yoga

Yoga or other physical relaxation techniques may help overcome work-related stress, as per an analysis of studies, published in the Journal of Occupational Health.
Yoga is an ancient custom with its origination since 5,000 years in India. The word 'yoga' is derived from Sanskrit which means 'to join'/to unite'. It is a way to interconnect the body, mind, and soul in its actual way, prospering over the years. It is well recognized as an exercise and relaxation method for the general well-being of the body.
Effects of Yoga
‘Yoga or other physical relaxation techniques may help overcome work-related stress. A detailed analysis has shown that among these various techniques, yoga hits the top list in reducing occupational stress when compared to no intervention. ’
It was found that the physical relaxation methods had reduced the overall occupational stress when compared with the no-intervention group. Among various techniques, yoga and massage therapy were found to be more effective, with yoga being the best method on detailed analysis.
"Work-related stress has been linked with cardiovascular disease, diabetes, depression, and other serious causes of morbidity. Our results suggest that physical relaxation methods are helpful in reducing occupational stress. Yoga is particularly effective and can be delivered virtually, making it convenient for employers to offer distance options to promote worker health," says lead author Michael Zhang, MD, of the Southern Nevada Health District.
