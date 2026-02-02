Man Hospitalized After Taking HIV Drugs on AI Chatbot`s Advice

A man in Delhi developed a life-threatening reaction after taking HIV prevention drugs on an AI chatbot's advice.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Delhi Man Critical After AI Advice: Risks Of HIV Drug Misuse Explained



Go to source Trusted Source

Medical Guidance in Effective HIV Risk Reduction

How Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis Blocks HIV Transmission

Risks of Self-Medication Via AI

Why AI Cannot Replace Clinical Judgment

Delhi Man Critical After AI Advice: Risks Of HIV Drug Misuse Explained (https://www.ndtv.com/health/delhi-man-critical-after-ai-advice-risks-of-hiv-drug-misuse-explained-10918524)

A 45-year-old man in New Delhi was recently hospitalized in critical condition after taking HIV prevention drugs he bought over the counter based on advice from an artificial intelligence chatbot. ().According to doctors at, he developed, after completing a course of HIV post-exposure prophylaxis without clinical evaluation.Health experts state this case highlights a dangerous trend: relying on AI for medical diagnosis and treatment without professional supervision can cause critical health emergencies. While AI tools offer general health information,, especially for potent medications like antiretrovirals.One legitimate preventive treatment is pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), which can drastically reduce HIV infection risk when taken correctly under medical guidance.However,. Misusing these drugs can lead to serious side effects and complications.This is the medically approved purpose of PrEP and why obtaining drug advice from AI chatbots is risky.PrEP involves. It is not a treatment for existing HIV. Its purpose is to prevent the virus from establishing infection upon exposure.When taken consistently as prescribed, PrEP reduces the risk of acquiring HIV through sexual contact by about 99% and through injection drug use by at least 74%, making it a cornerstone of prevention strategies.PrEP is recommended for people without HIV who have ongoing risk factors like having an HIV-positive partner (especially if not virally suppressed), inconsistent condom use, recent other STIs, or sharing needles for drug use.The Delhi case demonstrates the dangers of unsupervised drug use. The man took a full 28-day course of HIV post-exposure drugs obtained without a prescription after an AI chatbot advised him. He developed a severe drug reaction within a week.Antiretroviral drugs for PrEP, post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP), or treatment have specific indications and monitoring requirements that must be determined by a clinician.Using HIV medicines without clinical supervision can cause severe adverse reactions (like Stevens-Johnson syndrome), organ toxicity, potential drug resistance from inconsistent use, and a false sense of security leading to the abandonment of other prevention measures.AI tools have become accessible sources of general health information. However, they have significant limits: theyFor complex cases involving prescription drugs, only a trained clinician can interpret tests, understand contraindications, and decide on appropriate therapy. Solely relying on AI for medical decisions, particularly drug therapy, is inappropriate and potentially harmful.This aligns with legal precedents, such as aruling that, stressing that consent without credible scientific evidence and proper context is invalid and dangerous.To sum up, while PrEP is a safe and highly effective HIV prevention tool when prescribed and monitored by healthcare professionals, the incident in Delhi starkly shows that self-medication based on AI advice can lead to life-threatening complications.Source-Medindia