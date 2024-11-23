Man Flu: Myth or Reality? Understanding the Gender Divide

Is 'man flu' real, or just a stereotype? Hormones like estrogen and testosterone may affect how men and women respond to colds and flu differently.



‘Sick days may feel different for men and women, thanks to upbringing and social expectations. Men are often conditioned to be the patient, while women are expected to care. #genderroles #manflu #medindia’

Is There a Biological Explanation for Man Flu?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Is Man Flu a Result of Socialization?

Man flu is not a thing – Gender-specific secondary analysis of a prospective randomized-controlled trial for acute rhinosinusitis - (https:www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0022399922003324)

Man flu is a popular term to describe hypersensitivity to rhinosinusitis in men. Rhinosinusitis or sinus infection can cause symptoms similar to the common cold and flu including congestion, fatigue and fever.Acute rhinosinusitis or men flu involves inflammatory changes in the nasal and paranasal sinus mucosa lasting for 6 -12 weeks.Evidence for a biological basis for man flu is inconclusive, cold and flu symptoms vary widely and should not be attributed to gender differences. The idea of ‘men flu’ may stigmatize men and they may not seek care for it.Some studies suggest that women’s immune system responds differently that leads to mild symptoms in women. Other studies suggest women with the flu experience more severe symptoms than men ( ).The concept of man flu is often used humorously to describe men’s apparent exaggerated response to common flu symptoms has prompted curiosity about whether biological factors can explain gender differences in symptom severity and recovery.Hormonal influences can explain this. Estrogen is known to improve immune responses and faster recovery from symptoms. Elevated testosterone in men is associated with an immunosuppressive effect that reduces the ability to fight any infections.So why do some men appear to experience more severe cold and flu symptoms than women? It can be due to social and psychological factors.Perception of symptoms is influenced by the host and the general health state other conditions that can exacerbate or mitigate symptoms, family upbringing or cultural learning about how to respond to illness.The difference in how women's and men's immune systems protect against cold and flu is not known. But women are more prone to flu.The incidence of flu varies by age and gender, with women experiencing higher rates of influenza than men. Women of reproductive age (18 to 49 years) often have higher rates of influenza and influenza-related hospitalization than men.There is no clear evidence that men experience cold and flu symptoms differently. Sociological and psychological factors may explain why some men seem more affected by these common illnesses.One of the reasons may be male upbringing. Girls are raised differently, to be more nurturing and to be able to take care of others than being taken care of. This results in the belief make women less likely to rest and take off when they are sick, while males are conditioned to assume the role of patient rather than taking care of themselves.Another factor can be society discourages men from expressing emotional discomfort. Men consider physical complaints to be valid complaints so they tend to suppress emotions. So when they are sick this emotional distress along with stress makes them experience severe symptoms.Source-Medindia