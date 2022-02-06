Malnutrition Contributes to Weaker Muscles

Patients with end-stage kidney disease undergoing maintenance hemodialysis (MHD) struggle with malnutrition and sarcopenia (musculoskeletal atrophy), increasing mortality.
Scientists from Osaka Metropolitan University took a step toward explaining this relationship using a convenient, objective, Japan-developed nutritional risk index, a new approach for early detection of sarcopenia in MHD patients. Their findings were published in Frontiers in Nutrition.
Conventionally, investigating malnutrition in MHD patients has involved complicated nutritional screening tools that often require examiners' subjective assessments, making them time-consuming and irreproducible.
Sarcopenia Detection in Hemodialysis PatientsSarcopenia is characterized by losses of muscle mass, strength, and function. The researchers collected data on the NRI scores, muscle mass, muscle strength, and physical performance of 315 MHD patients, who were divided into low-risk and medium/high-risk groups according to their NRI scores.
The patients with low muscle mass and either low muscle strength or low physical performance were diagnosed with sarcopenia. Those experiencing all three conditions were considered to have severe sarcopenia.
Results of multiple regression analysis show significant relationships between the NRI score or the NRI score-based medium/high-risk group and sarcopenia and severe sarcopenia, as well as low muscle mass, strength, and physical performance.
These findings confirm that malnutrition contributes to sarcopenia by diminishing the MHD patients' muscle mass, strength, and physical performance. Furthermore, the results indicate the usefulness of the NRI score as a sarcopenia detection tool.
"Our findings suggest the NRI score as a simple and objective nutritional screening tool for early detection of sarcopenia," concluded Dr. Kurajoh. "The significant relationship between malnutrition and sarcopenia found in our study also signals the need for therapeutic strategies targeting nutritional status to prevent the onset and progression of sarcopenia."
Source: Eurekalert