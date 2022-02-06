About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Malnutrition Contributes to Weaker Muscles

by Colleen Fleiss on June 2, 2022 at 11:29 PM
Listen to this News
Font : A-A+

Malnutrition Contributes to Weaker Muscles

Patients with end-stage kidney disease undergoing maintenance hemodialysis (MHD) struggle with malnutrition and sarcopenia (musculoskeletal atrophy), increasing mortality.

Scientists from Osaka Metropolitan University took a step toward explaining this relationship using a convenient, objective, Japan-developed nutritional risk index, a new approach for early detection of sarcopenia in MHD patients. Their findings were published in Frontiers in Nutrition.

Sarcopenia

Sarcopenia


Sarcopenia is the loss of skeletal muscle mass, strength and function associated with the aging process.
Advertisement


Conventionally, investigating malnutrition in MHD patients has involved complicated nutritional screening tools that often require examiners' subjective assessments, making them time-consuming and irreproducible.

Moving beyond this practice, the research team used the Japanese nutritional risk index (NRI), a nutrition indicator designed for MHD patients. "The NRI score is calculated from four objective and routinely measured variables, namely creatinine, total cholesterol, serum albumin, and BMI," elaborated Dr. Masafumi Kurajoh, first author of this study. "A high NRI score signals malnutrition."
Quiz on Dialysis

Quiz on Dialysis


Dialysis is a common procedure performed in patients with kidney failure, especially those who are awaiting kidney transplantation. Test your knowledge on dialysis by taking this quiz.
Advertisement

Sarcopenia Detection in Hemodialysis Patients

Sarcopenia is characterized by losses of muscle mass, strength, and function. The researchers collected data on the NRI scores, muscle mass, muscle strength, and physical performance of 315 MHD patients, who were divided into low-risk and medium/high-risk groups according to their NRI scores.

The patients with low muscle mass and either low muscle strength or low physical performance were diagnosed with sarcopenia. Those experiencing all three conditions were considered to have severe sarcopenia.

Results of multiple regression analysis show significant relationships between the NRI score or the NRI score-based medium/high-risk group and sarcopenia and severe sarcopenia, as well as low muscle mass, strength, and physical performance.

These findings confirm that malnutrition contributes to sarcopenia by diminishing the MHD patients' muscle mass, strength, and physical performance. Furthermore, the results indicate the usefulness of the NRI score as a sarcopenia detection tool.

"Our findings suggest the NRI score as a simple and objective nutritional screening tool for early detection of sarcopenia," concluded Dr. Kurajoh. "The significant relationship between malnutrition and sarcopenia found in our study also signals the need for therapeutic strategies targeting nutritional status to prevent the onset and progression of sarcopenia."

Source: Eurekalert
Listen to this News
Keep Up Your Potassium Levels in the Blood for Safe Dialysis

Keep Up Your Potassium Levels in the Blood for Safe Dialysis


A new study shows that maintaining normal serum potassium levels in peritoneal dialysis could help lower the risk of peritonitis.
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
World Environment Day 2022: What Can We Do to Save Our Planet?
World Environment Day 2022: What Can We Do to Save Our Planet?
Know Your Stroke Risk With Your Dinner Time
Know Your Stroke Risk With Your Dinner Time
Fatphobia — Overcoming the Pathological Fear
Fatphobia — Overcoming the Pathological Fear
View all
Recommended Reading
DystoniaDystonia
Kwashiorkor (Protein Malnutrition)Kwashiorkor (Protein Malnutrition)
MalnutritionMalnutrition
Malnutrition to Obesity - The Big LeapMalnutrition to Obesity - The Big Leap
Neck CrackingNeck Cracking
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Malnutrition to Obesity - The Big Leap Dystonia Malnutrition Kwashiorkor (Protein Malnutrition) Neck Cracking 

Most Popular on Medindia

Iron Intake Calculator Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) Drug - Food Interactions A-Z Drug Brands in India The Essence of Yoga Vent Forte (Theophylline) Find a Doctor Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE

Introducing Audio
Introducing Audio

Now you can listen to Medindia news. Just click or tap on the sound icon