medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. General Health News

Malnutrition Claims 85,000 Lives of Yemeni Kids

by Rishika Gupta on  November 22, 2018 at 11:24 PM General Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Nearly 85,000 children under the age of five have died because of malnutrition in Yemen due to the last three years of war.
Malnutrition Claims 85,000 Lives of Yemeni Kids
Malnutrition Claims 85,000 Lives of Yemeni Kids

They suffered immensely as their vital organ functions slowed down and eventually stopped. Their immune systems were so weak they were more prone to infections with some too frail to even cry, Save the Children's Yemen Director Tamer Kirolos said.

"For every child killed by bombs and bullets, dozens are starving to death, and it's entirely preventable. Parents witness their children waste away, unable to do anything," the BBC quoted Kirolos as saying.

He warned that an estimated 150,000 children's lives were endangered in Hudaydah with "a dramatic increase" in air strikes over the city in the last few weeks.

Save the Children said it based its figures on mortality rates for untreated cases of Severe Acute Malnutrition in under-fives from data compiled by the UN.

According to conservative estimates, it calculated that around 84,700 children might have died between April 2015 and October 2018, the BBC reported.

The charity said that based on historical studies if acute malnutrition were left untreated, around 20-30 percent of children would die each year.

Rising food prices and the falling value of the country's currency as a result of a civil war are putting more families at risk of food insecurity, the UK-based charity said.

It also blamed a Saudi-led coalition's imposed blockade for putting an increasing number at risk of famine, with continued heavy fighting around the principal lifeline port of Hudaydah further exacerbating the situation.

It is difficult to get an exact number of deaths, as many go unreported, aid workers in Yemen said. Only half of the country's health facilities are functioning, and many people are too poor to access the ones that remain open.

Trying to revive talks to end the three-year war which has caused the world's worst humanitarian crisis, the UN warned in October that up to 14 million Yemenis are on the brink of famine, the BBC report added.

The fighting that escalated in 2015 after the Saudi-led coalition launched an air campaign against the Houthi rebel movement had forced President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi to flee abroad.

At least 6,800 civilians have been killed and 10,700 injured in the war, according to the UN, while 22 million people have been left in need of humanitarian aid, as it created the largest ever food security emergency leading to a cholera outbreak that affected 1.2 million people.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Recommended Reading

Marriage Can Prevent Malnutrition in Old Age

Marriage can reduce the burden of malnutrition in old age. People who are single, separated or divorced are most often affected, while men and women who are either married or widowed manage to take better care of themselves.

Decrease Malnutrition by Supporting Rashtriya Poshan Maah: Minister

Minister of Women and Child Development Maneka Sanjay Gandhi asked different ministries to extend full help to the ongoing 'Rashtriya Poshan Maah' with outreach activities.

Chronic Malnutrition Causes Gut Inflammation due to Microbial Disorders

Chronic malnutrition is associated with an inflammation. Microbial disorders seen in malnourished children in the nose and mouth was also seen in the gut.

Tooth Loss May Increase Malnutrition Risk

People with tooth loss are more likely to develop malnutrition, reveals a new study.

Kwashiorkor (Protein Malnutrition)

Kwashiorkor is caused by severe protein malnutrition and is characterized by collection of fluid (edema) in the legs and belly. Kwashiorkor can be prevented by consuming a nutritious diet.

Malnutrition

Malnutrition refers to imbalances in a persons intake of energy or nutrients and can occur due to an excess consumption of nutrients or a lack of nutrients.

Malnutrition to Obesity - The Big Leap

Obesity is the root cause of problems like diabetes, heart disease, stroke, arthritis and gall bladder disease. A serious look at our strategies is needed to tackle this fast growing epidemic.

More News on:

Height and Weight-Kids Malnutrition to Obesity - The Big Leap Malnutrition Kwashiorkor (Protein Malnutrition) 

What's New on Medindia

Top 7 Benefits of Good Dental Hygiene

Raga Therapy for Healing Mind and Body

RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) in Children
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive