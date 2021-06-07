Male Descendants Of Leonardo Da Vinci Traced Through Family Tree

‘New family tree spans 21 generations in 690 years, finds 14 living male descendants of Leonardo Da Vinci. The findings offers foundation to advance search for Leonardo's DNA. ’

This text deepens and enormously expands the discovery announced in Vinci, Italy, in 2016 by the same Vezzosi and Sabato of numerous living but indirect descendants including only two males in direct line, up to the 19th generation, from a single branch of the Vinci family.It also provides for the first time the documentary data and information sources over seven centuries to the present day registry office, with work on additional family branches ongoing.Leonardo himself had at least 22 half-brothers but no children; a new unpublished document shows that "Paolo di Leonardo da Vinci da Firenze" was a case of homonymy. The five family branches are traced from Leonardo's father, ser Piero (5th generation), and half-brother Domenico (6th). Since the 15th generation, data have been collected on over 225 individuals. The study, with the collaboration of the living descendants, contributes to the work of the Leonardo Da Vinci Heritage Association.This extraordinary, authoritative 690-year genealogical investigation is fundamental to affiliated scientific work Vezzosi and Sabato have underway with the international Leonardo da Vinci DNA project, supported by The Richard Lounsbery Foundation. The project involves the J. Craig Venter Institute of La Jolla, California and several other high-profile universities and research centers, including the Department of Biology of the University of Florence, directed by David Caramelli.The Y chromosome, passed on to male descendants, is known to remain almost unchanged through 25 generations. Comparing the Y chromosome of today's male relatives with that of their ancestors in ancient and modern burial sites would both verify the uninterrupted family line and certify Leonardo's own Y chromosome marker.Source: Medindia