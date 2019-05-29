medindia

Malaysia to Ship Back Plastic Waste to Countries of Origin

by Colleen Fleiss on  May 29, 2019 at 2:02 AM Environmental Health
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Malaysia is said to return 3,000 metric tonnes of non-recyclable plastic waste from 60 containers to their countries of origin, said officials.

On April 29, Malaysia sent five containers of plastic waste brought illegally into the country to Spain.
Malaysia to Ship Back Plastic Waste to Countries of Origin
Malaysia to Ship Back Plastic Waste to Countries of Origin

"We will continue to weed out the imports of contaminated plastic waste. These containers were illegally brought into the country under false declaration and other offences which clearly violates our environmental law," MESTECC Minister Yeo Bee Yin said in a statement.

"Garbage is traded under the pretext of recycling. Malaysians are forced to suffer poor air quality due to open burning of plastics which leads to health hazard, polluted rivers, illegal landfills and a host of other related problems," she added.

Since China banned the import of non-recyclable plastic waste at the end of 2018, the traffic has been diverted mainly to Southeast Asian countries such as Malaysia, the Philippines and Indonesia.

According to Greenpeace data, imports of plastic waste in Malaysia have multiplied since the Chinese ban, with Japan, the US and the UK being the leading exporters between January to July last year.

According to an amendment of the Basel Convention, ratified by 186 countries and the European Union, the export of toxic waste from developed countries to lesser developed nations is prohibited.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Recommended Reading

Edible Food Packaging - The Future of Food Industry

Plastic food packaging is harmful to the environment and leaches chemicals into food. New milk-based packaging film could be a safe and eco-friendly alternative.

Nearly 92 Percent Life-Threatening Cases in Marine Life Due to Plastic Waste

Debris of plastic and glass in the ocean has been having a life-threatening global impact on marine life and nearly 700 species have been recorded as having encountered man-made debris.

Plastic Waste is also a Hazard for Subalpine Lakes: Research

Many subalpine lakes may look beautiful and even pristine. But new evidence suggests that they may also be contaminated with potentially hazardous plastics.

Quiz on Global Warming

The International Conference on Global Warming (GCGW-2012) will be held in Istanbul, Turkey on July 8-12, 2012. Take this quiz to learn what causes global warming, how it can affect your health, and what can be your contribution to contain it. ...

What's New on Medindia

World Bedwetting Day

World Digestive Health Day

Raw Food Diet
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive