medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Malaria Prevention Efforts may Improve With New Human Antibody

by Anjali Aryamvally on  March 21, 2018 at 11:46 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A new human antibody prevented malaria infection in mice by binding to a specific portion of a surface protein found in almost all strains of the malaria parasite worldwide, shows new study.
Malaria Prevention Efforts may Improve With New Human Antibody
Malaria Prevention Efforts may Improve With New Human Antibody

The study shows that the antibody called CIS43 protects against malaria better than any antibody that has been described before, said Marie Pancera, Biologist at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Washington.

Importantly, the study identified a unique binding site on the surface protein known as circumsporozoite protein (CSP) which could be used to design a vaccine that could tickle the immune system to produce such antibodies, Pancera added.

In the study, published in the journal Nature Medicine, the human antibody was isolated from a protected subject who received an experimental vaccine containing whole, weakened malaria parasites.

The paired findings -- of both the antibody and the site it targets on the surface protein -- could open new pathways to malaria prevention.

After trials on humans, if the antibody is shown to be effective, it could be directly prescribed to the malaria patients, which may prevent the disease for up to six months. The currently available drugs needs to be taken daily, the researchers said.

According to the World Malaria Report 2016, there were 212 million cases of malaria globally in 2015, and 4,29,000 malaria deaths.

Malaria is caused by the Plasmodium parasite and spread to humans through the bite of an infected Anopheles mosquito.

Currently, only one experimental vaccine known as RTS,S has been found to protect about one-third of young children who received it.

While the RTS,S, which in phase three clinical trial, uses a fragment of CSP to elicit an immune response, it does not include the new site of vulnerability identified in the study.

This gives scientists the reason to believe that CIS43 would provide a broader protection from the disease.



Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Related Links

CRISPR/Cas9 Tool may Help Suppress Malarial Parasites in Mosquitoes

CRISPR/Cas9 Tool may Help Suppress Malarial Parasites in Mosquitoes

CRISPR/ Cas9, genome editing tool may help develop new strategies to prevent malaria transmission from mosquitoes.

New Insights On How Malarial Parasites Break Through Red Blood Cell

New Insights On How Malarial Parasites Break Through Red Blood Cell

New insights on how malaria parasites usually breakthrough red blood cells and infect fresh cells.

Novel Approach That may Help Eradicate Malaria

Novel Approach That may Help Eradicate Malaria

Novel technology could allow researchers to develop and test new antimalarial drugs.

Single Dose Primaquine Helps Reduce Malaria Transmission

Single Dose Primaquine Helps Reduce Malaria Transmission

Mini-primaquine does help stop people with malaria infecting mosquitoes, finds new review.

Fever

Fever

Fever or Pyrexia is an elevation in normal body temperature. Causes of fever include infections, injury, cancers, inflammation, hormonal, metabolic and genetic diseases.

Malaria

Malaria

Malaria is caused by a parasite that enters blood through the bite of an infected mosquito. It is characterized by fever, vomiting, shivering, sweating and other symptoms.

Malaria - Protection Strategies

Malaria - Protection Strategies

Malaria is a dangerous disease with lethal consequences that requires protective measures for prevention and control of malaria in endemic regions of the world.

Mosquito Diseases

Mosquito Diseases

Mosquito-borne diseases, like malaria, filaria, dengue, etc are common in places conducive of mosquito breeding. Swamps, ponds and stagnated drainage provide optimal breeding ground for mosquitoes.

More News on:

Malaria-water Malaria Mosquito Diseases Fever Malaria - Protection Strategies 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Tourette Syndrome

Tourette Syndrome

Tourette syndrome (TS) is a neurological disorder wherein the affected person makes repetitive and ...

 Drug-induced Pulmonary Diseases

Drug-induced Pulmonary Diseases

Some drugs or therapeutic agents cause undesirable reactions in lungs, known as drug-induced ...

 Facts on Sleep Disorder

Facts on Sleep Disorder

Sleep disorders are collectively known as ''Somnipathy.'' There are over 70 different medically ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...