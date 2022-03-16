Malaria Drug Fights Resistant Head and Neck Cancers

Advertisement

Previous research showed that a protein called TMEM16A is linked with cisplatin resistance in patient tumors. Overexpression of this protein, which occurs in about 30% of head and neck cancers, is also associated with decreased survival.TMEM16A belongs to a group of proteins called ion channels. Straddling the cell's outer envelope, these proteins provide a passageway to chloride ions, which regulate muscle and nerve activation and transport of salt and water.Because impaired chloride transport is typically linked with neurological and kidney diseases such as epilepsy, cystic fibrosis, and kidney stones, Duvvuri was surprised by the link between TMEM16A and cancer.The new study suggests that TMEM16A promotes the expulsion of cisplatin in cellular compartments called lysosomes. In a healthy cell, lysosomes act like a recycling and waste disposal system, breaking down molecules for reuse and expelling cellular detritus.In tumors that overexpress TMEM16A, this protein drives a novel signaling pathway, boosting the production of lysosomes, which sequester and expel cisplatin from the cell, according to first author Avani Vyas, PhD, postdoctoral associate at Pitt., added co-senior author Kirill Kiselyov, PhD, associate professor of biological sciences at Pitt. Hydroxychloroquine is an antimalarial agent that inhibits lysosomal function. To evaluate its potential to treat cisplatin-resistant cancers, the team first implanted human cancer cells onto the membrane surrounding the embryo in fertilized chicken eggs.They found that eggs treated with both hydroxychloroquine and cisplatin had greater tumor cell death than those treated with cisplatin alone.Similarly, in mice with tumors derived from cisplatin-resistant human cancer cells, the combination of hydroxychloroquine and cisplatin slowed tumor growth more than either compound alone.