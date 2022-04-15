Who is More Prone to Treatment: Patients With MA or With ADHD?

Maladaptive daydreaming (MD) is a common but understudied phenomenon in which the person slips into involved and immersive daydreams at the cost of real-life functioning. Because individuals or patients with MD might appear to be attending to their immediate surroundings, it has been difficult to recognize this behavior as an addiction. However, they do not pause to think about the consequences of their actions until they are forced to by some shock or stimulus, because they are so engrossed in their daydreams, such as a car that suddenly stops next to them.



Patients who suffer from MD delve into vivid, immersive daydreams that feel so real they can actually become a serious problem in their everyday life. Researchers at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev in collaboration with the University of Haifa have proposed that this phenomenon is closely related to some patients than those diagnosed with attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and thereby raising the question of whether MD was separate from ADHD. This study was published in Journal of Clinical Psychology.