Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvum Scheme All Set to Diagnose Non-Communicable Diseases in Tamil Nadu

Non-communicable diseases (NCD) are the major culprits behind premature death. However, timely diagnosis and treatment could be life-saving.



The Tamil Nadu Health Department announced that it will strengthen the 'Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvum (healthcare to doorstep)' scheme in a bid to diagnose non-communicable diseases (NCD) at an early stage.



Time to Fight Non-Communicable Diseases

In its assessment for 2022, it has found that 60 percent of the deaths in the state were due to NCDs and if these diseases are diagnosed at an earlier stage, the fatalities due to them could be curtailed.