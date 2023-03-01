About Careers MedBlog Contact us
Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvum Scheme All Set to Diagnose Non-Communicable Diseases in Tamil Nadu

by Adeline Dorcas on January 3, 2023 at 2:27 PM
Non-communicable diseases (NCD) are the major culprits behind premature death. However, timely diagnosis and treatment could be life-saving.

The Tamil Nadu Health Department announced that it will strengthen the 'Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvum (healthcare to doorstep)' scheme in a bid to diagnose non-communicable diseases (NCD) at an early stage.

Time to Fight Non-Communicable Diseases

In its assessment for 2022, it has found that 60 percent of the deaths in the state were due to NCDs and if these diseases are diagnosed at an earlier stage, the fatalities due to them could be curtailed.

Top Three Most Prevalent Non-communicable Diseases (NCDs) Identified

India's survey has reported on the rising burden of non-communicable diseases (NCD) in the country, said sources.
The Health Department will diagnose persons with hypertension and diabetes to reduce further complications through early detection.

It is also focusing on the mental strength of youngsters including college students and has formed 'Manam' to reach out to college students. The department is conducting teleconsultations through the state helpline 104.
Almond’s Role in Non-Communicable Diseases

Almonds are packed with essential nutrients that offer a range of health benefits. Daily intake of almonds helps prevent the risk of non-communicable diseases.
The state Public Health and Preventive Medicine wing are focusing on the digitalization of the health system and for surveillance of health events. The Health Department, according to a senior officer, has taken steps to prevent deaths due to hospital negligence.

The Health Department is also planning to increase the inoculation of booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine among the public.

It is now engaged in ensuring adequate equipment and facilities including ICU beds and oxygen cylinders for any eventuality. Fever camps are organized regularly to help identify COVID-19 cases.

The department is also getting feedback from the local bodies on whether there has been an increase in diseases like dengue, malaria, and diarrhea.

Source: IANS
Non-Communicable Diseases are Turning into Killers: Vice President

M. Venkaiah Naidu on Monday said the medical fraternity should campaign against modern day lifestyle as non-communicable diseases (NCDs) are turning into killers.
Obesity is the Major Cause of Death from Non-communicable Diseases

Obesity causes a higher risk of type 2 diabetes in women, and COPD and chronic kidney disease in men. It is responsible for many causes of death due to non-communicable diseases.
