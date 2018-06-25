medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Lifestyle News

Make Yoga A Part Of Your Healthy Lifestyle, Says Modi

by Rishika Gupta on  June 25, 2018 at 7:18 PM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Indian Prime Minister urges people to embrace Yoga and make it a part of their lives.
Make Yoga A Part Of Your Healthy Lifestyle, Says Modi
Make Yoga A Part Of Your Healthy Lifestyle, Says Modi

During his 'Mann Ki Baat' address, Modi said the fourth Yoga Day event held on Thursday presented some of "the rarest of sights" as hundreds in the European Parliament in Brussels; in the UN headquarters in New York; and on the Japanese naval warships practiced yoga 'asanas.'

He mentioned the first historical yoga programme that Saudi Arabia witnessed. "I am told many of the yoga postures were demonstrated by women."

He also spoke about the Indian and Chinese soldiers who performed yoga on either side of the border on the snow-capped mountain peaks of Ladakh.

"Yoga breaks all barriers. Zealous citizens of hundreds of lands overlooked divisions of caste, color, religion, and gender to transform the occasion into a massive festival.

"If people from the entire world ardently participate in yoga day programmes, why should not India feel elated?" Modi said.

Talking about the Yoga Day celebrations by the Indian forces, Modi said: "A section of our brave soldiers did yoga in submarines; some chose the snow-clad mountainous terrain of Siachen, others astounded all by performing 'yoga asanas' mid-air -- some 15,000 feet above the earth."

Schools, colleges, offices, parks, skyscrapers, playgrounds came alive as yoga venues, he said. "Heartwarming was an instance in Ahmedabad, where some 750 'divyang' brothers and sisters assembled to create a world record," he said.

"Yoga has brought about the very essence of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' in letter and spirit," Modi added.

"I believe the concept of wellness today is bringing about a revolution. I hope the campaign of wellness through yoga will gain momentum. More and more people will come forward and make it a part of their lives," Modi said.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Related Links

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Open Global Summit on Preventable Child Deaths

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Open Global Summit on Preventable Child Deaths

The Call To Action Summit, a global meet for ending preventable child and maternal deaths, first hosted in the US in 2012, aims to end child deaths by 2035.

Health Insurance Policy For Senior Citizens To Be Launched By Indian Prime Minister

Health Insurance Policy For Senior Citizens To Be Launched By Indian Prime Minister

The policy will be aimed at senior citizens who are above poverty line and cover people up to 80 years of age for an annual premium of Rs 500-700.

Government to Launch Road Safety Policy Soon: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Government to Launch Road Safety Policy Soon: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The government would soon introduce a Road Transport and Safety Bill in parliament and work to implement the National Road Safety Policy and Action Plan.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Make Yoga a Mass Movement

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Make Yoga a Mass Movement

In a Facebook post, Modi said the global community had come together in support of celebrating the first International Day of Yoga on June 21.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Benefits of Meditation / Meditation Therapy

Benefits of Meditation / Meditation Therapy

Meditation therapy is one of the best Alternative Therapies. It is a Mind-Body Medicine.

Breast Cancer - Prevention and Management with Lifestyle Changes

Breast Cancer - Prevention and Management with Lifestyle Changes

Lifestyle choices may or may not cause breast cancer but healthy lifestyle changes can open up avenues beyond breast cancer. Good habits will allow one to fight breast cancer and to live with dignity.

Does Yoga help you grow Taller

Does Yoga help you grow Taller

Yoga is one very effective exercise – to add a few inches to your height -- when done correctly and diligently. With yoga a person can cleanse oneself physically as well as improve their mental faculties.

Exercise and Fitness

Exercise and Fitness

Exercise is about revamping your lifestyle, not just weight loss. Exercise to get healthy – that way, you’ll last longer at it and get better results.

Meditation: Just For The Mind?

Meditation: Just For The Mind?

We meditate to calm the mind and perceive inner self through spirituality. On the other hand, we also meditate to relieve stress and ease other lifestyle disorders.

Seven Chakras and Our Health

Seven Chakras and Our Health

Seven chakras help us to understand mind-body relationship. Chakra meditation and chakra test help you to open and know about your seven chakras. Each chakra has unique color, light and number.

More News on:

Diabetes Mellitus Yoga Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine Does Yoga help you grow Taller Benefits of Meditation / Meditation Therapy Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Exercise and Fitness Breast Cancer - Prevention and Management with Lifestyle Changes Meditation: Just For The Mind? Seven Chakras and Our Health 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Azotemia (High Blood Nitrogen Levels)

Azotemia (High Blood Nitrogen Levels)

Azotemia is a condition characterized by high blood nitrogen levels, leading to acute renal ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Nipah Virus

Test Your Knowledge on Nipah Virus

Nipah virus infection has emerged recently and can cause severe disease in both animals and humans ...

 Blood Donation: Foods to Eat Before and After Donating Blood

Blood Donation: Foods to Eat Before and After Donating Blood

Donating blood is a life-saving act. Consider increasing your iron intake before and after you ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...