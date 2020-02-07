'Make in India' Ventilators Have BiPAP Mode, Less Expensive

The Ministry comes with the clarification following some media reports that the issue of BiPAP mode not being available in the ventilators supplied by the Central government.BiPAP is probably the most common mode noninvasive positive pressure ventilation and requires provisions for inspiratory positive airway pressure (IPAP) and expiratory positive airway pressure (EPAP).It further said that the technical specifications for these COVID ventilators have been laid down by a Technical Committee of domain knowledge experts headed by the Director General Health Services (DGHS), MoHFW against which the ventilators have been procured and supplied.The ventilators procured and supplied comply with these specifications, it said."Ventilator models BEL and AgVa supplied to the states and UTs are complying with the requirements as per the specifications laid down by the Technical Committee."--IANS