Make Home Visits to Prevent Dengue, Malaria: Union Health Minister

Harsh Vardhan made the appeal at a meeting with Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain and the heads of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and other hospitals on the preventive measures to be taken for dengue, chikungunya and malaria.
‘Dengue fever is a disease caused by mosquitoes infected by the dengue virus and is prevalent in the tropical regions of the world. ’
"From next week, we will go to houses to personally inspect and find mosquitoes and larvae. This will help in making people aware so that they keep their surroundings clean," he said ahead of the start of monsoon season.
Source: IANS