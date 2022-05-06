Majority of Indians Think Environment is Imperiled, Reveals Survey

Indians seem to think that the environment is in danger and a serious issue. This opinion cuts across educational, socio-economic, and ethnic identities. These findings were revealed by a nationwide survey conducted by CVoter on behalf of IANS find out what ordinary Indians think about issues related to the environment as the world marks the Environment Day on June 5.

‘Similarly, while 55.6% of low-income respondents affirmed that the environment was in serious danger, 65.5% of those in the higher income group shared the same opinion. It is rare for so many Indians to agree on such a contentious and controversial issue.’

Environment Health Day 2022 This opinion was shared by virtually all sections of Indian society. While 61% of those aged between 18 and 24 felt the environment was in serious danger, close to 56% of those aged above, 55 felt the same.

About 61% of Dalits or scheduled castes and the same ratio of upper-caste Hindus asserted that the environment was in serious danger.



Except for scheduled tribes, more than 50% of respondents in every category believed that the environment was in serious danger.



The concerns about the status of the environment increased as one moved up on the educational and income ladder. While 52.3% of the poorly educated felt the environment was in serious danger, more than 75% of university or college graduates felt the same.



Overall, close to 60% of the respondents stated that the environment is in very serious danger, while another 15% were of the opinion that it is in some danger. In effect, 3 out of 4 Indians are convinced that the environment is imperiled. In sharp contrast, less than 10% of the residents felt that the issue of environmental degradation is exaggerated.