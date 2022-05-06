About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Majority of Indians Think Environment is Imperiled, Reveals Survey

by Colleen Fleiss on June 5, 2022 at 3:42 PM
Font : A-A+

Majority of Indians Think Environment is Imperiled, Reveals Survey

Indians seem to think that the environment is in danger and a serious issue.

This opinion cuts across educational, socio-economic, and ethnic identities. These findings were revealed by a nationwide survey conducted by CVoter on behalf of IANS find out what ordinary Indians think about issues related to the environment as the world marks the Environment Day on June 5.

World Environment Day 2022: What Can We Do to Save Our Planet?

World Environment Day 2022: What Can We Do to Save Our Planet?


World Environment Day observed on 5th June, calls for a global action to celebrate, protect and restore our planet Earth.
Advertisement


Overall, close to 60% of the respondents stated that the environment is in very serious danger, while another 15% were of the opinion that it is in some danger. In effect, 3 out of 4 Indians are convinced that the environment is imperiled. In sharp contrast, less than 10% of the residents felt that the issue of environmental degradation is exaggerated.

Environment Health Day 2022

This opinion was shared by virtually all sections of Indian society. While 61% of those aged between 18 and 24 felt the environment was in serious danger, close to 56% of those aged above, 55 felt the same.
Health and Environmental Risks of Microplastics

Health and Environmental Risks of Microplastics


Researchers are investigating the risks of microplastics, using lessons learned from nanotoxicology.
Advertisement

About 61% of Dalits or scheduled castes and the same ratio of upper-caste Hindus asserted that the environment was in serious danger.

Except for scheduled tribes, more than 50% of respondents in every category believed that the environment was in serious danger.

The concerns about the status of the environment increased as one moved up on the educational and income ladder. While 52.3% of the poorly educated felt the environment was in serious danger, more than 75% of university or college graduates felt the same.

Source: IANS
Vulnerability to Environmental Contaminants Revised

Vulnerability to Environmental Contaminants Revised


Exposure to endocrine disruptors (environmental contaminants) — molecules disrupting our hormones are found to pose vulnerability to mother and child during pregnancy.
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Overcome Burnout through Simple Life Hacks
Overcome Burnout through Simple Life Hacks
World Environment Day 2022: What Can We Do to Save Our Planet?
World Environment Day 2022: What Can We Do to Save Our Planet?
Know Your Stroke Risk With Your Dinner Time
Know Your Stroke Risk With Your Dinner Time
View all
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Most Popular on Medindia

Selfie Addiction Calculator Blood - Sugar Chart Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) A-Z Drug Brands in India Drug Side Effects Calculator How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips Sanatogen Daily Calorie Requirements Accident and Trauma Care Hearing Loss Calculator

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close