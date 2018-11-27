medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Senior Health News

Majority of Health Surrogates for Older Adults Often Overestimate Their Care Preferences

by Colleen Fleiss on  November 27, 2018 at 9:29 AM Senior Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Health surrogates for older adults often don't know their care preferences, while 75% of surrogates feel extremely confident in their knowledge of a loved one's preferences, only 21% of them actually know what the older patient would want in the event of a serious illness, revealed new research.
Majority of Health Surrogates for Older Adults Often Overestimate Their Care Preferences
Majority of Health Surrogates for Older Adults Often Overestimate Their Care Preferences

The study, led by Yale Professor of Medicine Dr. Terri Fried, was published in JAMA Internal Medicine.

The research team recruited 349 patients aged 55 and older from the VA Connecticut Healthcare System, as well as their health surrogates. In telephone interviews, the researchers asked patients to rate as acceptable or unacceptable three health states that could result from treatment of a serious illness. Those health states were: severe physical disability causing them to be bedbound; severe cognitive disability, rendering them unable to recognize family members; and severe daily pain. Separately, the surrogates were asked the same question.

Health surrogates were also asked about their confidence, on a scale of 1 to 5, in their knowledge of what the patient preferred in terms of those health states. The study found that three quarters of the surrogates rated themselves as "extremely confident" in their knowledge of what health states the patient would find acceptable in the event of a serious illness. Yet, only one in five actually knew what the patient wanted.

Even when researchers considered surrogates' ratings on each individual health state, only between 54% and 59% of surrogates knew the patient's view of the health state, and extremely confident surrogates were no more likely to know these wishes than those who were less confident. The findings underscore the urgent need for changes in how long-term care decisions -- which often involve the older adult filling out forms on their own -- are made. "Advance care planning cannot focus on the patient alone," said Fried. "The health care agent has to be brought into the conversation."

"Patients and surrogates need help to see the importance of more communication," she said. That help might include, for example, an intervention such as a formal assessment of surrogates' knowledge of their relative's preferences in terms of specific health consequences. "That could increase the motivation for having the conversation."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Recommended Reading

Diseases Related to Old Age

Ageing is referred to the accumulation of changes that brings a person closer to death.

Marriage Can Prevent Malnutrition in Old Age

Marriage can reduce the burden of malnutrition in old age. People who are single, separated or divorced are most often affected, while men and women who are either married or widowed manage to take better care of themselves.

What Causes Loss of Brain Cells in Old Age?

Exploring a receptor responsible for the intoxicating effect of cannabis, scientists have found an explanation for dangerous inflammations in the brain that can damage brain cells.

Drinking Alcohol may Up Active Leg Cramps at Night Among Old Age Patients

Alcohol consumption is directly linked to leg cramps occurring at night which may affect the quality of sleep among old age patients above 60 years.

Health Insurance - India

Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with 30% growth in 2010-11 with annual premium collections being over Rs 6,000 crores.

More News on:

Health Insurance - India 

What's New on Medindia

Dates: Nutritious Desert Fruit with Health Benefits

Amazing 8 Tips to Get Your Kids to Eat More Veggies

Maternal Death
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive