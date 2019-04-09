medindia

Majority of Corporate Executives in India are Overweight

by Iswarya on  September 4, 2019 at 11:28 AM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Around 63 percent of executives are overweight with a body mass index (BMI) greater than 23 in India, which may lead to lifestyle-related health disorders and poor health, reveals a new survey.
Majority of Corporate Executives in India are Overweight
Majority of Corporate Executives in India are Overweight

The report has been compiled by reviewing the diet and activity levels of close to 60,000 working professionals across 20 plus companies over a period of 12 months.

Show Full Article


These professionals range from factory workers, sales professionals, IT professionals, bankers, and others in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and remote locations like Jhagadiya, Khandala, and Vapi. The professionals were in the 21 to 60 age group.

When it comes to the number of steps taken in a day, an important indicator of activity levels, consumer goods sector has taken the pole position with a count of 5,988 when it comes to average steps taken in a day.

The least active are executives from the financial sector who have an average count of just 4,969 steps. While executives from other sectors like retail, manufacturing, marketing, and IT take upwards of 5,000 steps.

According to the data, running is the most popular activity for both males and females. Other activities that are popular amongst male executives are bicycling, gym workouts, and swimming. Women prefer more indoor activities that can be done at home, e.g., Yoga and other home workouts.

The data also shows that weekends are the least active days of the week for workouts. The calorie burn rate drops down to an average of 250 on weekends compared to 300 on weekdays.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Recommended Reading

Fructose - The Toxic Sugar

Sugar in terms of caloric value is similar to starch, but in terms of metabolic effects, it is far different. It comes with a special payload.

Malnutrition to Obesity - The Big Leap

Obesity is the root cause of problems like diabetes, heart disease, stroke, arthritis and gall bladder disease. A serious look at our strategies is needed to tackle this fast growing epidemic.

Carbohydrates and Its Role in Obesity

Obesity is a global epidemic with majority of the world's population in developed countries being over weight or obese!

Brown Fat to Fight Flab

Around 50 grams of white fat stores 300 kilocalories. In contrast the same amount of brown fat burns 300 kilocalories a day. Such is the magic of this good fat.

What's New on Medindia

Breast Cancer Cells May Go Into 'Sleeper Mode' After Treatment

Home Remedies For Chickenpox

Eat Right and Eat Well For Good Health - National Nutrition Week
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive