medindia

Majority Consider Themselves More Environmentally Friendly Than Others, Says Study

by Colleen Fleiss on  January 5, 2020 at 7:59 PM Environmental Health
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

People tend to overestimate their personal environmental engagement, revealed research from the University of Gothenburg.
Majority Consider Themselves More Environmentally Friendly Than Others, Says Study
Majority Consider Themselves More Environmentally Friendly Than Others, Says Study

In a study with participants from Sweden, the United States, England, and India, most participants were convinced that they acted more environmentally friendly than the average person.

Show Full Article


In the study, over 4,000 people responded to how much, and how often, they perform environmentally friendly activities compared to others. For example, buying eco-labelled products, saving household energy, and reducing purchases of plastic bags.

It turned out that the majority of the participants rated themselves as more environmentally friendly than others. Both in comparison to unknown people, and to their friends.

"The results point out our tendency to overestimate our own abilities, which is in line with previous studies where most people consider themselves to be more honest, more creative, and better drivers than others. This study shows that over-optimism, or the "better-than-average" effect, also applies to environmentally friendly behaviours," says environmental psychology researcher Magnus Bergquist.

After analyzing data from different types of environmentally friendly activities, results revealed that the participants were more likely to overestimate their engagement in activities they perform often. Many seemed to draw the faulty conclusion that the activities they perform often, they also perform more often than others.

A consequence of thinking that you are more environmentally friendly than others, is that it can reduce the motivation to act environmentally friendly in the future.

According to Magnus Bergquist, one way of reducing the risk of over-optimism standing in our way for a real environmental commitment, may be trying to have a more realistic view of our own environmental efforts.

"If you think about it logically, the majority cannot be more environmentally friendly than others. One way to change this faulty opinion, is to inform people that others actually behave environmentally friendly, and thereby creating an environmentally friendly norm. Social norms affect us also in this area, we know this from previous studies," says Magnus Bergquist.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Recommended Reading

Health Effects of Global Warming

Greenhouse effect causes excessive heat to build up in the earth's atmosphere causing global warming and affects the environment and health.

Quiz on Global Warming

The International Conference on Global Warming (GCGW-2012) will be held in Istanbul, Turkey on July 8-12, 2012. Take this quiz to learn what causes global warming, how it can affect your health, and what can be your contribution to contain it. ...

Be Efficient and Environment Friendly, Says President Mukherjee to Officer Trainees

Indian President Pranab Mukherjee said that the government has set a deadline for providing a roof to everyone in India by 2022.

Environment Friendly Even After Death

Those who are environment friendly can contribute to the environment even after after their death by choosing the eco-friendly method of burial or cremation.

Diabetes Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Extra Pulmonary Tuberculosis

Diet Linked with Mental Health - New Evidence

Mediterranean Diet May Protect Kidney Health of Transplant Recipients
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive