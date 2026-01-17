Major Trial Questions ADHD Neurostimulation Device

A large UK trial finds an FDA-cleared brain stimulation device for ADHD is safe but does not significantly reduce symptoms in children or adolescents.

TOP INSIGHT A device using #trigeminalnervestimulation (TNS) for #ADHD was FDA-cleared in 2019 based on a small study. New results suggest its benefits may have been overstated. #Neurostimulation #FDA #MedicalDevices #ClinicalTrials #HealthResearch #NatureMedicine

New Evidence Challenges FDA Clearance of TNS for ADHD

Understanding ADHD and Current Treatment Limits

UK Study Applies Controlled Design to Test TNS in ADHD

Researchers Address Key Gaps in Earlier ADHD Device Trial

External trigeminal nerve stimulation in youth with ADHD: a randomized, sham-controlled, phase 2b trial - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41591-025-04075-x)

A large multicentre clinical trial led by King’s College London has found that adoes not significantly reduce symptoms in children and adolescents. The study involved 150 participants and represents one of the most comprehensive evaluations of the technology to date. ( )TheIt received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2019, based on evidence from a much smaller clinical study. However, the new findings, published insuggest that the earlier evidence may have overstated the device’s clinical benefit.Researchers say the results raise important questions about the robustness of the data that supported the original FDA clearance and argue that regulators should reconsider the evidence base for approving such devices. Notably, TNS is currently not recommended for use in the UK under guidelines from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), reflecting ongoing uncertainty about its effectiveness.The study underscores the need for large, well-controlled trials before new neurostimulation devices are widely adopted in clinical practice, particularly for pediatric mental health conditions like ADHD.The trial was run in collaboration with University of Southampton and funded by the Efficacy and Mechanism Evaluation (EME) Programme, a partnership between the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) and the UKRI Medical Research Council (MRC), with further support from the NIHR Maudsley Biomedical Research Centre.Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) affectsand impulsivity that can impair everyday functioning. Stimulant medications improve symptoms in 70 percent of those who take them in the short term but there is less evidence of their long-term effects.To provide an alternative to medication researchers have developed and trialed approaches that use non-invasive stimulation of the brain, working on the regions that have been identified as influential in ADHD.One of these approaches involves stimulating the trigeminal nerve (TNS), targeting a branch of this facial nerve which is thought to activate the brainstem and from there other brain regions that may be relevant to ADHD, in particular the locus coeruleus, which plays a role in arousal which is typically diminished in people with ADHD. TNS is thought to stimulate other brain regions associated with attention such as frontal and thalamic areas via the brainstem in a bottom-up manner.A previous small trial in the US with 62 children diagnosed with ADHD has shown that when TNS is applied every night for eight hours for one month it is effective in reducing symptoms – this research led to its clearance by the FDA for use in the US. However, the control condition involved no stimulation, and blinding was not tested after one month, raising questions about a potential placebo effect.Thisaged between eight and 18 years old and applied a more rigorous placebo condition. Half of the sample received real TNS for about 9 hours every night for four weeks through battery-powered electrodes applied to the forehead. The other half of the sample received the ‘sham’ condition where electrodes were still applied to the forehead every night for four weeks but participants only received 30 seconds of stimulation every hour at a lower frequency and pulse width, which are thought to be non-effective and hence act as a “control” condition.Professor Katya Rubia, Professor of Cognitive Neuroscience at the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience (IoPPN), King’s College London and senior author of the study said: “Our study showsThere is a large placebo effect with high-tech brain therapies, in particular for patients and families that have an expectation that they can adjust brain differences associated with ADHD. It is hence paramount to control for placebo effects in modern brain therapies to avoid false hopes.”Dr Aldo Conti, postdoctoral researcher at IoPPN and at Florence Nightingale Faculty of Nursing, Midwifery & Palliative Care, King’s College London and first author on the study said: “This multicentre trial was designed to address key limitations of the previous pilot study that informed FDA clearance of TNS for ADHD, particularly by using a rigorously controlled sham condition that supported successful blinding across the treatment period. Unlike the earlier study, which was limited to younger children, we also included adolescents, a clinically important group given well-documented challenges with long-term medication adherence. These design choices enabled a more robust and clinically relevant evaluation of TNS.”By comparing the groups researchers evaluatedThe trial showed that TNS was safe with no serious adverse events and most participants considered it a mild or no burden to use. However, the results showed no significant change in ADHD symptoms, objective measures of hyperactivity, attention and associated behaviors around mood and sleep.Professor Samuele Cortese, NIHR Research Professor at University of Southampton and study lead for the Southampton site, stated: “Rigorous evidence, such as that generated by this study, is essential for supporting shared decision-making regarding interventions for ADHD. It empowers individuals with ADHD and their families to make informed choices about the treatment of ADHD. Clinicians, individuals with ADHD, and their families need to know which treatments work, and which do not based on the best evidence.”Source-Eurekalert