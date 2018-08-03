Major Causes of Death in Rheumatoid Arthritis Patients Identified

Font : A- A+



People with rheumatoid arthritis may die earlier than the those without the condition, according to recent research.

Major Causes of Death in Rheumatoid Arthritis Patients Identified



The study included 87,114 rheumatoid arthritis patients in Ontario and 348,456 age/sex/area-matched general population comparators from 2000 to 2013. During follow-up, 14 percent of



‘According to this study, people with rheumatoid arthritis die at a younger age compared to those without the condition. The major causes of death are circulatory system diseases, cancer, and respiratory conditions.’ While the causes of death were similar in the two groups, most frequently being circulatory system diseases, cancer, and respiratory conditions (including respiratory infections), patients with rheumatoid arthritis were dying at a younger age. The potential life years lost before the age of 75 years among rheumatoid arthritis patients was approximately double that among those in the general population.



"Our findings offer new insights into the importance of cardiovascular and respiratory contributions--including pneumonia--to shortening patient lives," said lead author Dr. Jessica Widdifield, of Sunnybrook Research Institute, in Toronto, adjunct scientist at the Institute for Clinical Evaluative Sciences (ICES) and Assistant Professor at the Institute of Health Policy, Management & Evaluation, University of Toronto. She noted that deaths in patients with rheumatoid arthritis are largely attributed to complications of the disease and its treatment as well as to other comorbid conditions.



"One in three deaths was attributed to heart disease. This finding underscores the importance of increased efforts to prevent heart disease and its progression, and patients and physicians should be thinking about this early in the disease course, and earlier in the patient's life. The heightened risk associated with respiratory diseases and respiratory infections should also be emphasized."



Source: Eurekalert The study included 87,114 rheumatoid arthritis patients in Ontario and 348,456 age/sex/area-matched general population comparators from 2000 to 2013. During follow-up, 14 percent of rheumatoid arthritis patients and 9 percent of individuals in the general population died.While the causes of death were similar in the two groups, most frequently being circulatory system diseases, cancer, and respiratory conditions (including respiratory infections), patients with rheumatoid arthritis were dying at a younger age."Our findings offer new insights into the importance of cardiovascular and respiratory contributions--including pneumonia--to shortening patient lives," said lead author Dr. Jessica Widdifield, of Sunnybrook Research Institute, in Toronto, adjunct scientist at the Institute for Clinical Evaluative Sciences (ICES) and Assistant Professor at the Institute of Health Policy, Management & Evaluation, University of Toronto. She noted that deaths in patients with rheumatoid arthritis are largely attributed to complications of the disease and its treatment as well as to other comorbid conditions."One in three deaths was attributed to heart disease. This finding underscores the importance of increased efforts to prevent heart disease and its progression, and patients and physicians should be thinking about this early in the disease course, and earlier in the patient's life. The heightened risk associated with respiratory diseases and respiratory infections should also be emphasized."Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

You May Also Like

More News on: