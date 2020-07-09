by Iswarya on  September 7, 2020 at 11:37 AM Coronavirus News
Maharashtra's COVID-19 Cases Scale New Peak of 23K
Maharashtra COVID-19 scaled a new peak of nearly 23,350 fresh cases for the fifth consecutive day - surpassing the Saturday high of 20,489 - and notched fatalities above the 300-mark, stated the health officials.

The state total crossed the nine lakh mark, zooming from 883,862 to 907,212 now.

There was around one death roughly every 4 minutes and a staggering 973 new cases added every hour to the state tally.


The state recovery rate reduced from 72.01 to 71.03 percent for the fourth day straight, while the current death rate stood at 2.93 percent.

Nearly 7,826 fully recovered COVID patients returned home, taking the total number of discharged patients from 636,574 to 644,400 till date.

Meanwhile, the number of people sent to home-quarantine for COVID-19 rose from 14,81,909 to 14,96,072 now - while the number of those in institutional quarantine increased from 37,196 to 38,509.

