Maharashtra Death Toll Reached 150

With one more death reported from the Dharavi in central Mumbai, Maharashtra's death toll due to coronavirus touched 150 on Monday, accounting for nearly 40 per cent of such casualties in India.



Simultaneously, the number of positive cases in the state have shot up from 1,982 to 2,064, while 217 persons have been fully cured and discharged till date.



Mumbai, the country's commercial and glamour capital with a population of around 1.75 crore, has now also become the coronavirus capital with 93 deaths till date, besides 1,357 positive cases and nearly 400 quarantine zones across the city, currently under a lockdown.



