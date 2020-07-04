Maharashtra Affected Worst With 52 Deaths

The total active cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday reached 3,981 with Maharashtra continuing to be the worst-hit.



The national capital appeared fast catching up with 523 total cases so far and 7 deaths, as the Aam Aadmi Party government plans to go for random testing at all hotspots in the city.

‘The total number of novel coronavirus affected patients in India, including those who have recovered, stand at 4,421.’





Meanwhile, the Indian council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Monday said it scaled up its capacity to fight COVID-19 pandemic. The apex medical research body has allowed rapid antibody based blood tests for COVID-19.



However, these tests will be conducted as a strategy for areas reporting clusters (containment zone) and in large migration gatherings/evacuees centres. ICMR has validated and recommended 7 such test kits for use. Also, antibody tests are not suitable to diagnose live COVID-19 infections.



Source: IANS The total number of novel coronavirus affected patients in India, including those who have recovered, stand at 4,421.Meanwhile, the Indian council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Monday said it scaled up its capacity to fight COVID-19 pandemic. The apex medical research body has allowed rapid antibody based blood tests for COVID-19.However, these tests will be conducted as a strategy for areas reporting clusters (containment zone) and in large migration gatherings/evacuees centres. ICMR has validated and recommended 7 such test kits for use. Also, antibody tests are not suitable to diagnose live COVID-19 infections.Source: IANS

So far 114 people have died due to the coronavirus in India, according to the website of Union Health Ministry. A total of 325 people have recovered since the first case was reported in the country on Januray 30.