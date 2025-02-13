Mahakumbh 2025: World-Class Healthcare in Prayagraj

Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj offers extensive healthcare, treating over seven lakh pilgrims with allopathy and AYUSH medicine, supported by global specialists and modern facilities.

Mahakumbh 2025: Over 7 Lakh Pilgrims treated at Prayagraj; Experts from AIIMS and BHU join forces with Specialists from Canada, Germany, Russia



Healthcare Services at Kumbh Mela

Free AYUSH, Yoga, and Medical Care at Kumbh Mela

