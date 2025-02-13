Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj offers extensive healthcare, treating over seven lakh pilgrims with allopathy and AYUSH medicine, supported by global specialists and modern facilities.
Mahakumbh 2025, with crores of people attending the grand festival at Prayagraj, is arranged with extensive medical arrangements. Over seven lakh pilgrims were treated with allopathy and AYUSH medicine (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Mahakumbh 2025: Over 7 Lakh Pilgrims treated at Prayagraj; Experts from AIIMS and BHU join forces with Specialists from Canada, Germany, Russia
Go to source). Specialists from Canada, Germany, and Russia, as well as doctors from AIIMS Delhi and IMS BHU, are working tirelessly to provide people with world-class healthcare services. From common ailments to specialized treatments, comprehensive healthcare facilities are available.
‘Over seven lakh #pilgrims were treated at Prayagraj with 23 allopathic and 20 #AYUSH hospitals in operation. #mahakumbh2025 #medindia ’
Healthcare Services at Kumbh MelaDr. Gaurav Dubey, the nodal medical officer of the Kumbh Mela, shared that more than 4.5 lakh pilgrims have been treated at 23 allopathic hospitals, and over 3.71 lakh pilgrims have undergone pathology tests. More than 3,800 minor and 12 major surgeries have been completed.
About 20 AYUSH hospitals (10 Ayurveda and 10 Homeopathy) are available 24/7 in the Kumbh Mela area with the collaboration of the Ministry of AYUSH, the Government of India, and the Uttar Pradesh AYUSH Society. Over 2.18 lakh pilgrims have benefited from Ayurveda, Homeopathy, and Naturopathy treatments.
Dr. V.K. Joshi, Dean of BHU, Dr. Thomas from Canada, Specialists from AIIMS Ayurveda, Delhi, and other medical experts from various countries are treating pilgrims at the Kumbh Mela. Pilgrims are treated with traditional methods like Panchakarma, herbal-based treatments, yoga therapy, and naturopathy at Ayurvedic hospitals.
Free AYUSH, Yoga, and Medical Care at Kumbh MelaAYUSH kits, yoga kits, calendars, medicinal plants, and health awareness materials are being distributed to help pilgrims know and adopt a healthier lifestyle in the future. Yoga sessions are regularly conducted by teams of yoga instructors from New Delhi, attracting more foreign pilgrims.
A special Ayurvedic ‘Swarnaprashan’ medicine is being administered and distributed during the Pushya Nakshatra for children aged 1 to 12 years. It enhances the child’s concentration, intelligence, immunity, and physical development.
Advertisement
Reference:
- Mahakumbh 2025: Over 7 Lakh Pilgrims treated at Prayagraj; Experts from AIIMS and BHU join forces with Specialists from Canada, Germany, Russia - (https://pib.gov.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=2101469)
Advertisement